Jonathan Allen Klein, 26, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of a predatory offender knowingly committing an act or failing to fulfill registration requirements.
Klein is required to register as a Minnesota Predatory Offender due to a prior criminal sexual conduct conviction out of Stearns County.
According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 20, 2020, Klein completed a Predatory Registration Form, which includes his signature on a 27-point Duty to Register List. He acknowledged that he has a duty to register and must alert authorities to any change to his primary address at least five days prior to moving.
He allegedly signed a change of information form on the above date stating he lived at an address on Buck Lane, however, the police department learned from apartment management that nobody had been living at that residence since the middle of December 2020.
On March 6, an officer from the Little Falls Police Department did a predatory offender registration compliance check on Klein. The officer went to a residence located on Eighth Street Northwest in Little Falls and allegedly observed Klein’s vehicle parked outside.
The officer made contact with the residents at Eighth Street Northwest and asked if Klein was there. The officer was invited inside and made contact with Klein, who allegedly stated he had been living at the address “for a couple of weeks.”
The officer asked Klein why he had not changed his Predatory Offender Address and he allegedly said he “completely spaced it out.”
If convicted, Klein faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
