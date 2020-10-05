Kinship to host 21st annual ‘Soup and Chili Cook-off’, seated and served

Kinship of Morrison County is getting ready to host its 21st annual “Soup and Chili Cook-off,” Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Normally the event takes place in March, but due to COVID, the cookoff was postponed to fall. However, due to the still ongoing COVID season, visitors will experience it differently, said Kinship Executive Director Aaron Olson.
Rather than visitors walking around to the different cooks’ booths to sample their soups and chilis, they will be seated and served. It’s a way to keep groups who normally associate with one another together and socially distanced from other groups.
What’s also different this year is that only advanced tickets will be sold by the table instead of individually. A table seats six people, Olson said.
To reserve a table, visit www.kinshipofmc.org or call (320) 632-8806.
Normally, more than 500 people visit the cook-off every year. To limit exposure and to allow room for people to remain socially distanced, Olson said the event capacity is set to 250 people, including cooks and volunteers.
Olson said people will first be greeted at the door where their temperature will be checked to make sure no one is running a fever. A sanitary station will be set up there, as well. He encourages people to self-screen themselves before they arrive for the event. If an individual does not pass the temperature check, he or she will not be allowed in. A no questions asked return policy is in place for those who order advanced tickets, Olson said.
Visitors will also need to wear a mask when they walk in and out of the building, but is not required to wear one as long as they are seated at their table as it is a food based event. All the volunteers will be wearing a mask.
Although it isn’t common these days for fundraising events to occur in person and indoors, Olson said he is confident that with social distancing and other sanitary precautions, that it is safe for people to attend.
This year, only 11 cooks will participate in the cook-off due to limiting the number of people allowed at the event. The cooks will serve their soup and chili to each table at a 15-minute rotation and will have the opportunity to share a little bit of information about their soup or chili.
One of the returning cooks is Garrett Doucette of Upsala, a food safety manager at Anderson Custom Processing in Little Falls and a firefighter with the Upsala Fire Department. Normally he thrills people with his famous turkey chili. However, after competing in the Firehouse Chili Contest a couple of years, he is bringing the winning recipe with him to the cook-off. It’s called, “Smoke Showing Chili.”
“If a person is a fan of smoked meats and a good, heavy chili, it’s delicious,” Doucette said.
Although Doucette is excited to return to the cook-off, he is going to miss the face to face interaction with visitors as well as competitors.
Olson said the judging of the soups and chilis will be pretty much the same as before with a group conducting the official judging for cash prizes and the visitors choosing the best soup and chili to determine which cook shall go home with the “People Choice Award.”
The only award that won’t be done this year is the one for “best theme” as the cooks won’t have a booth to decorate, Olson said.
The Mosquito Creek Band will provide live music at the event.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Olson said.
The cook-off is a way for Kinship of Morrison County to raise funds for the non-profit organization, which focuses on matching children and teenagers with a mentor. The program is available for those who are children of a single parent.
“People will still be very satisfied even though we’re doing it differently this year,” Olson said.
