Kinship: A friendship like no other

Based in Little Falls, Kinship of Morrison County serves youth in the county and in the greater Long Prairie area. The youth mentoring program strives to provide kids of single-parent homes an opportunity to connect with an adult mentor, who can offer guidance as well as companionship.
“It’s such a great program,” said Debbie Louison of Randall.
Louison became a mentor to Kaylee Lesinski, 11, of Little Falls about two years ago. Since then, the two of them have had a lot of fun through a variety of activities as well as a few heart-to-heart talks.
The role of a mentor, Louison said, is that of a friend. All of the mentors are volunteers who have a genuine interest in making a difference in the life of a youth. Sometimes the mentors are an individual, a married couple or a family. Before a volunteer is matched with a youth, he or she has gone through the application process, which includes orientation, a background check, a reference check and an interview with staff, she said.
The volunteers and the youth are matched based on similar interests. Volunteers are asked to spend a minimum of four hours per month for one year with their Kinkid doing no cost or low cost activities. The match can be renewed annually, as well, Louison said.
Looking back at how they were matched, Louison said she had the opportunity to meet Lesinski and her sister at a bowling event. Both sisters were looking for a mentor.
After observing the sisters for a while, Louison said she chose Lesinski as she matched her stride more.
“I felt like her sister had a little more energy than I could handle,” Louison said.
At this time, Louison picks up Lesinski from school one day every other week during the weeks she is with her dad. Sometimes they spend even more time together depending on what’s going on, such as if school has an early dismissal.
“Her dad’s very accommodating,” Louison said.
Lesinski said she really enjoys spending time with her mentor. They have a lot of fun together and have made a lot of memories over the years. One of her favorite activities when she is with Louison is to go four wheeling on the trails near Louison’s home, she said.
They also like to bake cookies together. Lesinski said chocolate chip cookies are her favorite. At times, they travel to places, such as to visit the Science Museum of Minnesota in St. Paul. Last year, they went cross-country skiing which was a sight in itself.
“It was the first time she ever went cross-country skiing, so we both fell a lot,” Louison said.
Humor is a common theme between the two. After she fell while skiing, Louison said Lesinski mirrored a jingle used in an advertisement for a medical alert system —”Help, I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.”
Lesinski likes to prank Louison at times, as well. One time she placed several water bottles in a line leading from the bathroom into the next room. Lesinski then told her that she had water coming out of her bathroom.
Another prank involved an empty paper towel roll that Lesinski placed underneath the seat of the toilet. She then informed Louison that the toilet was smoking, she said.
“She gets me every time,” Louison said.
Most times, Lesinski goes with Louison to her home in Randall where they have a nice meal. Louison’s fiancé does all the cooking and always tries to make something that Lesinski will like, Louison said.
When Louison first became Lesinski’s mentor, she spent the night at Louison’s home at times. Sometimes, during her mother’s weeks, Lesinski stayed overnight either for several days or for the week. However, they have not been able to have any overnight visits as the Kinship’s insurance no longer cover overnight visits, Louison said.
“I miss that,” Lesinski said.
The visits somewhat came to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic. Louison recalls feeling so bummed that she and Lesinski wouldn’t be able to celebrate Lesinski’s birthday. Determined to make a difference one way or another, Louison, with the help of some friends and other people, coordinated for a fire truck, a school bus, several police cars, old classic vehicles, a number of pickup trucks and more, to parade in front of Lesinski’s home. Balloons were tied to the vehicles and on Louison’s car, a large cardboard sign that said, “Happy Birthday,” sent the message.
“When stuff is going wrong or something, then she’ll find something to make my day,” Lesinski said.
“My theory is that it takes a village to raise a child. I didn’t have the best childhood, so if I can make a kid’s life a little bit better, I’ve served my purpose on Earth. It’s nice to try to make her happy, to make her smile and let her have fun,” Louison said.
While the majority of Louison’s and Lesinski’s interactions are done one-on-one, Lesinski has had the opportunity to meet Louison’s fiancé’s grandchildren a few times. They are about the same age as her, too.
“It’s really nice. I like it because it’s more people that are nice to me,” she said.
Earlier this year, Louison and Lesinski worked together to make a quilt. It was a new adventure for both of them.
“This is the first quilt I’ve ever made. I was praying for my mother’s guidance all the way because she made a lot of quilts,” Louison said.
Once the quilt was made, Lesinski brought it home. Besides a nice quilt to keep warm and snuggle with, it is a memory of the hours of hard work and fun time they had together.
Besides the fun activities they have together, Lesinski said she really likes having a mentor as it gives her another adult she can talk to, someone who is a role model.
Louison said she has enjoyed mentoring children for several years. Before she became Lesinski’s mentor, she mentored another girl until she moved to Iowa. Before that, she was involved in the Big Brother Big Sister program when she was living in Wisconsin.
“I just wanted to try to make a child’s life a little happier,” she said.
Louison said she was quite nervous before she took the leap to be involved in the Big Brother Big Sister program. A nephew of hers had been in the program. After he had gone through several mentors, Louison said her nephew eventually got one he really liked. Then the mentor quit seeing him.
“It really scarred him, so I didn’t want to make a commitment unless I knew I was going to stay with it,” she said.
Louison said she found a school based program where she met with a student during their 30-minute lunch hour once a week. The girl she met with was about nine years old, was very shy and with the little time they had, Louison said she felt like she wasn’t able to really get to know the girl. As a result, they moved onto having more of a traditional match with the Big Brother Big Sister program.
The mentorship continued for many years until Louison moved to Minnesota. By that time, the girl was about 14 or 15 years old. She was able to visit Louison in Minnesota several times over the years and usually stayed for a week.
“Now she’s in her mid-20s and I still connect with her,” she said.
Louison said that since she doesn’t have her own children, connecting with youth through mentorship programs has been a great way to make a difference in the lives of children. It’s a way of giving back to the community, too, she said.
Louison encourages people to become a Kinship mentor. Even just the minimum of four hours per month can make a huge difference in the life of a youth. There are children who are still waiting for a mentor, she said.
Besides activities the matched pair do together, Kinship offers a variety of activities that are fun to attend, as well.
For more information about the Kinship program, visit www.kinshipofmc.org.
