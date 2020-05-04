Kinkid Kaylee Lesinski celebrated her 10th birthday April 29 with her very own parade: sheriff’s squad cars, vintage automobiles, a fire truck and even a school bus drove past her house covered in balloons and decorations, with drivers waving “hi” and throwing candy for the birthday girl.
Lesinski said that the candy was her favorite part, but the fire truck and police sirens were pretty cool too.
All this was possible with the work of Lesinski’s kinship mentor, Debbie Louison. A long-time mentor, Louison wanted to do something special when Lesinski reached double digits, so she made phone call after phone call getting in touch with friends, the Fire Department, school bus drivers, and the Morrison County Sheriff. All in all, about a dozen vehicles, with double the people, gathered to celebrate Lesinski’s special day, gifting her several balloons and cupcakes to celebrate.
In the year that Louison has mentored Lesinski, they have made trips to the Mall of America, taken ATV rides, played board games, read books, sat by campfires and even gardened together.
“She’s got a great sense of humor, she’s usually pretty bubbly, light,” Louison said. “She loves my pets, she loves joking around, she just comes up with these one liners that are just a hoot.”
The 10-year-old is notably bright and very sweet, Louison said. She is also great at lending a helping hand and always has a positive attitude.
“We have a lot of fun together,” she said.
Now that students are distance learning, part of their weekly time together is spent on homework, Louison said. The pair also makes sure to keep up on their reading together.
Louison said Kinkids are mentees with single parents who would welcome an extra adult friend in their life. Mentors are asked to spend about four hours a month with their Kinkid, but she said she puts in that much time each week.
“I just love to do it,” she said.
Always looking for new mentors, Louison said if anyone is interested they can contact Kinship at (320) 632-8806.
