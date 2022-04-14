The Pierz Track and Field team had themselves a field day as both the boys and girls finished first in the home meet.
The boys and girls displayed talents with numerous first, second and third place finishes.
Ashley Kimman is already tying records this season after she matched the school’s High Jump record, with a height of 5’ 5”, taking the first place spot in the event.
Kimman also placed first in the 100 meter hurdles, with a time of 15.5, over a second faster than everyone else. She showed that she was able to perform well in the 300 meter hurdles, easily taking first place again, with a time of 50.47.
Maddie Lochner bested nearly everyone in the field events, taking first place in the triple jump, traveling 31 feet, for a first place finish. Lochner placed second in the long jump, with a jump of 14’ 7’, falling just half of an inch shy of tying the first place Ellie Schritz of Mora.
Ellie Lochner place first in the discus, with a throw of 79’ 8”, a whopping four and a half feet farther than the next best. Ellie Lochner also placed third in the shot put, throwing for 26’ 3.5”.
The boys performed just as impressive as the girls, with multiple athletes taking multiple first place titles.
Ethan Kowalczyk showed off his endurance, placing first in both the 1600 meter run and the 3200 meter run, with a time of 5:01.16 and 10:47.87, respectively. His mile time was over 20 seconds faster than the next best time and his two mile time was nearly a full minute faster than the next best time.
The pole vault event was dominated by the Pioneer boys, with Andrew Morris, Diego Guillen and Caleb Koch taking first, second and third place, with both Morris and Guillen tying for 10’ 6’ and Koch clearing it from 9’ 6”.
Guillen also took second in the triple jump, traveling 33’ 10.5”. He also took second in the high jump, with a height of 5’ 4”, only being beaten out by his teammate Johnathan Cheney, who cleared the pole at 5’ 8”.
That wasn’t the only placement Cheney made for the Pioneers. He placed second in the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles, with times of 16.94 and 45.65, respectively.
Kolby Brezinka dominated the discus and shot put for the Pioneers, placing first in both events. He threw for 126’ 1” in the discus and 43’ 1 1/4” in the shot put. His discus throw was 15 feet farther than all others.
The 4x200 team, consisting of Travis Gross, Derek Stangl, Koch and Cheney, placed first with a time of 1:39.26.
The next meet for the Pioneers comes Tuesday, April 19, at Foley.
