The Pierz track and field team traveled to Little Falls for the Granite Ridge Conference meet, Tuesday, May 17.
The boys took third and the girls took fourth. The Pioneers had multiple athletes take the conference champion crown or earn all conference honorable mention in their respective events.
Ashley Kimman was the conference champion in the high jump and long jump and took second in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles.
She had to work for her high jump title against Foley’s Bryn Greenwaldt. Both girls successfully cleared 5’ 2”, but were unable to clear 5’ 4”. They would lower the bar and they would both clear 5’ 2” again, but neither could make it over that next height. After several more rounds, Greenwaldt knocked down the bar at 5’ 2” and Kimman cleared it yet again, taking first place and the All-Conference title.
In the long jump, Kimman won the prelims and the finals, with her finals jump being 16’ 4”, claiming another conference title.
In the 100 meter hurdles, Kimman took second in the finals, finishing in 15.90. She took second in the 300 hurdles, finishing in 48.43, less than half a second behind first place.
Maddie Lochner took third in the long jump, with a distance of 16’ 1/2”, just half of an inch out of second place. Lochner was an All-Conference honorable mention.
Carissa Andres was an honorable mention in the 3200, finishing in third, with a time of 12:36.46.
Jonathan Cheney took second in the 110 hurdles, finishing with a time of 16.65. In the 300 hurdles, he took third place, with a time of 43.78. He finished second in the high jump, clearing the 5’ 7” mark, just two inches out of first place.
Nathan Tax was an honorable mention in the 3200. He finished in third, with a time of 10:48.49.
Ian Oberfeld was the conference champion in the shot put, throwing for 43’ 11 1/4”, to take first place.
Also making the All-Conference team in the shot put was Kolby Brezinka, who took second in the finals with a throw of 43’ 3 1/4”. Brezinka made the All-Conference team in the discus as well, placing first in the finals, with a throw of 136’ 9”.
Diego Guillen took the conference title in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet. Andrew Morris was right behind him, in second place, also clearing 12 feet.
The Pioneers will host the Sub-Section meet Tuesday, May 24.
