The Pierz track and field team traveled to Crosby/Ironton, Friday, May 6.
Both the girls and boys finished in first place out of the four teams.
Ashley Kimman had herself a day, finishing first in all four of her events. She PR’ed in the 300 meter hurdles, finishing in 48.78, five seconds ahead of all other athletes. She won the 100 meter hurdles, finishing in 15.96 seconds, over two seconds faster than second place.
In the field events she outperformed everyone. She finished the long jump with a distance of 16’ 7 3/4”, over two feet farther than all other athletes. In the high jump, she cleared 5’ 0”, coming out with the best performance of the meet.
Katie Leidenfrost finished the 400 in 1:04.53, taking first place by over two seconds.
Chloe Lochner took first in the 800, with a time of 2:34.47. She placed second in the 1600 meter run, finishing in 5:56.07.
Evalie Gall ran a 28.8 in the 200 meter dash, taking first place for the Pioneers.
The girls 4x800 relay team placed first, with a time of 11:11.99. The legs were run by Emma Kowalczyk, Billie Maye Pohlkamp, and Sophie and Katie Leidenfrost.
Their 4x200 team placed first as well, finishing in 1:57.88. The legs were run by Gall, Alexis Hanneken, Mahalia Algahrin and Maya Gahler.
The 4x400 team was run by Algahrin, Sophie and Katie Leidenfrost and Lochner. They finished first, with a time of 4:28.34.
The boys high jump team finished in first and second place, with Jonathan Cheney clearing 6’0, a personal record and Caleb Kuske clearing 5’ 4”.
Cheney also finished first in the 110 hurdles, with a time of 17.03, and finished second in the 200, with a time of 24.69. He was just .25 seconds out of first place.
Nathan Tax took first in the 800, crushing his competition, finishing four seconds ahead of everyone, with a time of 2:14.74.
Kolby Brezinka crushed it in the discus, taking first place by over 12 feet, with a throw of 135’ 1”. He also took first in the shot put, with a throw of 44’ 11”.
Diego Guillen PR’ed in the pole vault, finishing in first with a height of 12’ 3”, over a foot higher than everyone else.
The boys 4x800 relay team took first with a time of 9:53.11. The legs were run by Kaleb Poser, Nathan Becker, Hayden Dodge and Guy Virnig-Clemons.
The 4x100 team also finished in first place, running for 47.97. Brezinka, Guillen, Derek Stangl and Aiden Jones were the runners.
Pierz’s next meet was a True Team Meet in Pillager, Tuesday, May 10. The girls took first place out of eight teams and the boys took second.
Kimman was unstoppable in her last two meets. She ran the fastest time in the 100 hurdles, yet again, finishing in 15.75. She ran the fastest time in the 300 hurdles, with a time of 47.09.
Kimman also took first in the high jump, clearing 5’ 0”. She earned her fourth first place and her eighth over the last two meets, in the long jump, finishing with a distance of 16’ 8 1/2”, over a foot farther than all other jumpers.
Lochner ran the 800 in 2:34. 03, taking first place by a little over three seconds.
Eden Andres and Abigail Virnig took first and second place in the pole vault, both clearing a height of 8 feet.
In the 200, Gall placed second with a time of 28.64.
The boys dominated the high jump again, with Cheney and Kuske taking first and second. Cheney cleared 5’ 8” and Kuske cleared 5’ 6”.
Cheney also took first in the 110 hurdles, with a time 16.17, and second in the 300 meter hurdles, with a time of 44.70.
Guillen finished second in the pole vault, clearing 11’ 6”.
In the shot put, Brezinka and Ian Oberfeld took second and third, with throws of 44’ 9” and 43’ 8 1/2”, respectively.
Brezinka easily won the discus, with a throw of 130 feet, nearly 12 feet farther than all others.
The girls will advance to the True Team State competition, which will be held Saturday, May 21, in Stillwater.
The next meet for the Pioneers will be Tuesday, May 17, in Little Falls.
