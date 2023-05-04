pierz track
Travis Gross reaches back to receive the handoff from John Cheney in the 4x200 relay, Tuesday, May 2. 

The Pierz Pioneers track team traveled to Pillager, Thursday, April 27. They battled it out through the rain for the girls to take second and the boys to finish third.

In the 100 hurdles, Ashley Kimman once again took home the fastest time. She ran her fastest time of the season, 16.12, and was nearly a full second ahead of everyone else. Kimman took second in the 300 hurdles, but still set a season record for herself. She crossed the finish line in 50.08.

Eighth grader Maya Gahler crosses the finish line, placing third in her heat, 11th overall, with a time of 13.98 in the 100 meter dash in Tuesday’s home meet. 

