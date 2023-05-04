The Pierz Pioneers track team traveled to Pillager, Thursday, April 27. They battled it out through the rain for the girls to take second and the boys to finish third.
In the 100 hurdles, Ashley Kimman once again took home the fastest time. She ran her fastest time of the season, 16.12, and was nearly a full second ahead of everyone else. Kimman took second in the 300 hurdles, but still set a season record for herself. She crossed the finish line in 50.08.
In the field events, Kimman took another first place. Her 5-10 leap in the high jump put her two inches above all the rest. In the long jump, Kimman set her season record with a leap of 15-05 1/2. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for first or second, as the senior athlete took a rare third place finish.
Claire Gruber finished with the second fastest time in the 100. She ran a 13.71 and was just .40 seconds out of first place. She didn’t let it happen in the 200, though. Gruber finished with the fastest time, 28.03, beating out Becker’s runner in a photo finish, by just .07 seconds. Her time also was her personal best.
Chloe Lochner finished with a top five placement in the 800. Her time of 2:34.32 put her in fourth place.
Allison Skiba finished with the fifth farthest throw in the shot put. Her throw of 29-04 set a personal record for the junior thrower.
Abigail Virnig finished the pole vault clearing the bar at eight feet. The vault was good enough for her to take fourth place.
John Cheney broke his PR in the 110 hurdles and in doing so, took home the fastest time in the event. His time of 15.78, was over a half second ahead of all other hurdlers. In the 300 hurdles, Cheney took third place. He crossed the finish line in 44.22 In the high jump, Cheney tied for first with a personal record leap of 6-02.
Ethan Kowalczyk finished with the 3200’s best time. Running a 10:45.94, Kowalczyk left nearly everyone else in the dust.
The boys 4x200 relay squad had the best time. Cheney, Travis Gross, Kyle Stangl and Derek Stangl combined to finish with a time of 1:35.62.
The 4x800 relay team took second after crossing the finish line in 9:13.27. Wyatt Betsinger, Guy Clemons-Virnig, Zachary Welty and Connor Kruse were all the runners.
In the shot put, the Pioneers had three throwers finish in the top six. Ian Oberfeld had the third farthest throw, 43-06 1/2, setting a season best. Wyatt Dingmann and Austin Pawlu tied for fifth, each throwing for 40-07. The throw for Dingmann was a season best for him and was a personal record for Pawlu.
Caleb Koch finished in a tie for second place in the pole vault after clearing 10 feet.
In the long jump, Derek Stangl just barely missed out on first place. His jump of 19-07 put him just one inch short of taking home that first place finish.
The Pioneers’ next meet was at home, Tuesday, May 2, where both boys and girls teams finished in first place.
Kimman, once more, blew away the competition in nearly all of her events, with three firsts and a second.
Her time in the 100 hurdles was nearly a half second better than her season best and nearly three full seconds ahead of the other hurdlers. She finished with a time of 15.54. In the 300 hurdles, Kimman was over four seconds faster than her competition, taking first place with a time of 49.38, which was another season best for her.
She continued to beat her previous records when she took first in the long jump with a leap of 15-10, beating her previous best of 15-05 1/2 from the last meet. The high jump was the lone event the senior athlete did not take first in. Kimman came in second with a jump of 4-10, just three inches shy of first place.
Andres and Gruber dominated the mile, running side-by-side once more. Andres took first, running a 6:10.91, and Gruber took second, running a 6:11.81.
Lochner ran the second fastest time in the 400, crossing in 64.34. Right on her heels was Sophie Leidenfrost, who took third, running a 67.55. The two mid distance runners did the same in the 800, with Lochner coming in first, running a 2:32.53, and Leidenfrost coming in second, with a 2:44.53.
The girls 4x800 team took first after running the two miles in 11:24.43, a full 30 seconds ahead of the other relay teams.
The 4x200 squad also ran away with the first place spot, being the first to cross the finish in 1:56.19.
In the field events, Maddie Lochner took third in the long jump, recording a 14-01 1/4. She also competed in the triple jump, taking the second best performance with a leap of 31-00 1/2.
Skiba finished with the second farthest throw in the shot put, throwing the rock for 29-05 1/2. Keira Gray took third after throwing for 28-10 1/2.
In the discus, Skiba took second, with a throw of 87-09.
Cheney’s performance was also on brand, as he finished his events in first or second place. He took second in the hurdles after crossing the finish line in 16.04. In the high jump, he tied for first with a jump of six feet. Cheney was also a part of the 4x200 relay team that came in first, crossing the finish line at 1:37.91.
Caleb Poser took third in the 100 hurdles. He finished with a time of 17.96. In the 300 hurdles, he finished in second place after running a 47.39.
In the 100 meter dash, Derek Stangl had the fastest time. He beat out his competition by a hair, crossing the finish line just .07 seconds ahead of the rest, in 11.49. He also claimed first in the 200, running a 23.29.
In the distance events, Kowalczyk and Nathan Tax finished with the top two miles times. Kowalczyk finished first, with a time of 5:05.05, and Tax finished second, with a time of 5:08.33.
In the 3200, Kowalczyk and Tax took first and second place, again. Kowalczyk crossed the line first, after 11:05.74, and Tax was just a few seconds behind him, running an 11:12.73.
Gross was the first 400 runner to cross the finish line. He was able to hold off the second place runner from Milaca, beating him by a nose, or by .06 seconds, with a time of 57.65. Tyler Foss came in third in the 400, with a time of 58.39.
Clemons-Virnig took second in the 800 after running a 2:26.10. He was just half a second out of first place.
Paul Nieman took third in the boys triple jump, recording a 35-09 3/4.
In the pole vault, Koch cleared the bar at 11 feet, which was three feet over the other vaulters.
In the shot put, Dingmann finished at the top of the leader boards, throwing for 43-02, 10 inches farther than all other throwers. In the discus, Dingmann was beat out by only one other thrower, and he was just one inch shy of first. He threw for 121-10, while Mora’s Josh Bankers beat him with a 121-11.
Pierz’s next meet is Friday, May 5, in Crosby-Ironton.
