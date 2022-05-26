The Pierz girls track and field team traveled to Stillwater, Saturday, May 21, to compete in a true team meet.
The girls placed 10th out of 12 teams, but still had several individuals show out.
Ashley Kimman set the school’s record for the girls 100 meter hurdles, with a time of 15.22. She came in second, just .25 behind the first place finisher.
In the high jump, Kimman had the best leap, with a height of 5’ 0”. She took fourth in the long jump, jumping for 15’ 9 3/4”. She also ran the 300 hurdles in 50.74, to take fifth.
Maddie Lochner took ninth in the triple jump, traveling a distance of 31’ 1”. She finished 12th in the long jump, with a distance of 14’ 11”.
Abby Virnig took fifth in the pole vault, clearing a height of 8’ 0”.
Carissa Andres ran the 3200 meter run in 12:59.35, finishing in eighth. Evalie Gall was only a few seconds behind her, finishing in 11th, with a time of 13:05.11.
Ellie Lochner finished the discus in 12th place. She threw for 85’ 9”. She also threw for 28’ 7 1/4” in the shot put, placing 15th.
The Pioneers’ next meet was at home, Tuesday, May 24. The girls took first out of 11 teams, and the boys finished in second out of 10 teams.
In the 100 meter hurdles, Kimman ran away with first place. She finished in 15.30, over two second faster than all other runners. She ran the 300 meter hurdles in 48.06, taking another first place. Kimman also took first in her two field events, long jump and high jump. In the high jump, she cleared 5’ 2” and in the long jump, she recorded a jump of 15’ 9 1/2”.
Katie Leidenfrost took third place in the 400, finishing with a time of 1:03.93
Virnig finished the pole vault, clearing 8’ 6”, to take second place. Eden Andres was right behind her in third, clearing 8’.
Ellie Lochner finished in second place in the discus, throwing for 92’ 11”.
The girls 4x100 relay team, run by Alexis Hanneken, Avery Gruber, Claire Gruber and Evalie Gall, took second, with a time of 53.01. The 4x200 team, run by Hanneken, Mahalia Algarin, Claire Gruber and Gall, finished second as well, with a time of 1:51.27.
For the boys, Diego Guillen and Andrew Morris dominated the pole vault. They both finished clearing 12 feet, but since Guillen had fewer attempts, he finished in first, with Morris taking second.
In the discus, Kolby Brezinka took first place with a throw of 123’ 1 1/2”. Wyatt Dingmann was not too far behind him, in third, throwing for 117’ 7”.
In the shot put, Ian Oberfeld, took second with a throw of 43’ 9”. Right behind him, in third, was Brezinka, who threw for 43’ 6”.
John Cheney finished the 110 hurdles in 16.86, good enough to place third. He also tied for second in the high jump, clearing 6’ 0”.
Derek Stangl took third in the 200 meter dash, finishing in 24.4.
The boys 4x200 relay team finished with the fastest time, 1:35.18. The legs were run by Travis Gross, Stangl, Caleb Kuske and Cheney.
