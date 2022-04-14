The weather hasn’t been kind to anyone and that goes double for the Royalton and Upsala/Swanville Track and Field teams, that both traveled to Kimball, Monday, April 11.
Neither the Royals or Patriots performed well as a team, with the Royalton boys and girls placing fourth of five teams, and the Patriots boys and girls finishing in last place.
Despite the unfortunate outcome, each team had some individuals shine for the first meet of the season.
For the Royal’s girls, Aurora Walberg placed first in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.74, while also placing first in the high jump, with a height of 4’ 10”.
Mya Yourczek also placed first in the triple jump, jumping 31’ 8 1/2”, a full eight inches ahead of the second place finisher.
Erin Borash placed third in the 1600 meter run, finishing with a time of 6:12.76, just barely over ten seconds after the first place finisher.
For the boys, James Vannurden had himself a day on the field, placing first in the triple jump, with a distance of 39’ 5”, a whopping five and a half feet farther than the next best jumper. Vannurden also placed second in the high jump, with a height of 5’ 8”, just two inches shy of first place.
Connor Carlson ran the fastest time in the 800 meter, finishing in 2:12.58, nearly two seconds ahead of the second place finisher.
For Upsala/Swanville, the girls had several great performances as well.
Alyssa Young ran the second fastest time in the 100 meter hurdles, finishing in 18.61, She also placed third in the triple jump, leaping a distance of 29’ 6”.
USA’s Madison Tschida finished in second place in the 200 meter dash, with a time of 28.82, only .18 seconds behind the first place runner.
Sammy Pilarski also placed high for US, finishing third in the 400, with a time of 1:07.34.
For the Patriot boys, it was all Nicholas Mettler, who placed in the top three in all four events he participated in.
Mettler won first place in the 1600, with a time of 5:01.86, nearly eight seconds ahead of the second place finisher.
He also finished second in both shot put and discus, throwing for 39’ 6” and slinging the disc for 126’ 10”, just four inches behind first place.
Mettler also placed third in the 800, with a time of 2:22.42.
Royalton has its next track meet in Holdingford, Friday, April 22.
Upsala/Swanville has its next track meet in Menahga, Tuesday, April 19.
