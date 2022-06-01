Kim Tretter named June Employee of the Month

Being named June Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce wasn’t something Kim Tretter, customer representative at the St. Francis Health and Wellness Center in Little Falls, thought would happen. While she was aware of the monthly recognition by the Chamber, Tretter said she figured it was something that happened to other people.
“I feel very honored, very blessed and very surprised,” she said.
The Chamber received three nominations for Tretter, one was anonymous. In her nomination, Marcy Zilkowski said, “Kim always treated you with a smile even when COVID was. She is very professional and was there to open the door when we rang the bell. I know running up and down the stairs every time the bell rang was not easy, but she always came with a smile and welcomed us.”
Linda Conley said, “Kim went out of her way during the COVID restriction
s at St. Francis. She had to run up and down the stairs to open the door for anyone coming in. Then, she would run down the stairs to take our temperatures. She is always so cheerful and friendly. Even when having to take measures to ensure they could open.”
The nomination the Chamber received from the individual who wished to remain anonymous echoed a lot of what the other nominees said.
“Kim has been an outstanding employee especially in this time of COVID. She is friendly, cheerful and going above and beyond as she welcomes and opens the door flying up and down the stairs to answer the doorbell. She checks our temp, sets up our return appointments and is quick to help with a problem if one arises. Kim is always busy checking the pool and whirlpool per protocol, ensuring our safety. Kim is a very good asset for the rec center. She meets all the criteria,” said the anonymous nomination.
That Tretter is the perfect candidate for the recognition is obvious to her supervisor Amber Sobiech.
“Kim is so deserving of this recognition. She is so friendly and makes everyone feel welcome. She is a hard worker and we are very lucky to have her. Congratulations, Kim,” Sobiech said.
Tretter started working at the St. Francis Health and Wellness Center in April 2019. Looking back, Tretter said what led her to apply for the position in the first place was that she simply wanted change. Having worked in Brainerd for many years as an administrative assistant, the commute to and from work was getting to her.
“It was just the time on the road. I had a kid in school, so I was missing so much time,” she said.
While providing excellent and professional customer service was at the forefront of her old job as well as in her current position, the environmental atmosphere couldn’t be more opposite, Tretter said.
“The last job I had was high stress. I worked at a credit card place and people did not like the credit card system or the fees of the credit card, so we heard a lot of complaints,” she said.
“Everybody here seems to always be in a good mood, especially when they get their workout done,” she said.
The hours she works are also different, she said.
At the St. Francis Health and Wellness Center, Tretter works from 4:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“When I’m off at one o’clock I have all afternoon to do my errands before it gets busy after five when most people get off,” she said.
As a customer representative, Tretter performs a variety of tasks. Besides making sure that all members check in, she also keeps track of the numbers, down time, cleans the equipment, does laundry, makes sure members have a supply of towels, whether it is for the pool or for working out. The pool and the whirlpool are also tested to make sure they’re right where they’re supposed to be with the numbers, Tretter said.
“We just make sure that everybody is doing well and if anybody needs help with anything, we are there to help,” she said.
Having worked at the St. Francis Health and Wellness Center for the last three years, Tretter said she loves her job — fboth interacting with the members and working with the others.
“I am very blessed and thankful to have such an awesome job. I enjoy seeing the members, my co-workers and the Sisters every day. They all make it a very friendly place to be,” Tretter said.
When she isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her son, Alan, her rescue dogs, Roku and Sonny and her rescue cat, Akila. She also likes to be outdoors, play bingo, go four-wheeling, fishing, going to music festivals, sitting around the campfire and more.
As Employee of the Month, Tretter received gift certificates from the St. Francis Health and Wellness, Subway, Papa Murphy’s, Johnny C’s Sports Bar, Reality Roasters, Thrive With Vision, Vacuum Cleaner Outlet and Service Center.
