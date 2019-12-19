At last spring’s annual Boys & Girls Club (BGC) week of celebration in Little Falls, participating youth enjoyed theme days, food, bounce houses, a raffle drawing and more.
During the end of week drawing, BGC Director Cassandra Fruechte noticed that certain prizes went faster than others. Blankets were some of the first items to go, she said.
“I just kinda got to thinking how cool is that? How cool would it be next year to send every kid home with a homemade Christmas gift. A homemade blanket,” she said.
Fruechte decided to take her idea one step further and post about it on Facebook to find out if it would be possible to make blankets for over 100 kids by Christmas. After several assuring responses, she kept the idea in the back of her mind until fall when she sent out another post
“I put that post out there like ‘OK, it’s time. Who still wants to do this?’ and everyone’s like ‘We do, we do’ and it just took off from there,” Fruechte said.
The original goal of 100 blankets increased to 125 when active member numbers bounced back after a lull possibly due to construction on Highway 27.
Fruechte said she also reached out to some local church groups.
“I went to the First Lutheran Church in town here and met with their quilter group, and the Covenant Church in Upsala ... so that’s kinda how even those small communities were helping ... and then the rest was just really word of mouth through friends and family,” she said.
Fruechte said that by October, blankets and quilts started rolling in. Twenty people, including Fruechte, and three church groups made 161 blankets for the kids. With a new member who joined the day they were given away, 126 youth went home Monday, Dec. 16, with a blanket all their own.
“A blanket is something that’s comforting and they can take it home and hopefully they can find comfort in it during Christmas break and forever,” Fruechte said.
When it came to giving out the blankets, Fruechte said it was ultimately decided that staff would match kids with a blanket to remove the possibility of fighting or jealousy.
“That was really fun to do. It made you step back and be like, ‘This one is so that person.’ That person loves the Twins, or that person loves flowers or sports. There’s just so many different themes of blankets.”
Since the BGC has new members signing up so often, Fruechte is confident that all of the extra blankets will serve their purpose, and that some may even be used as prizes during next year’s Boys & Girls Club week.
Fruechte started working at the Club in 2010 as a part-time staff member in the art room. She said she’s been the director for nearly two years.
The BCG is available to school-aged kids, 6 to 18, and costs $50 for the length of the school year. Fruechte said that when kids begin to arrive at 3 p.m. there’s free time and a snack offered until 4 p.m., when the staff announces the activity rotation for the day.
Some of the programming includes a homework help “power hour,” a 60-minute exercise session called “triple play” targeted at the mind, body and soul, and “project learn” which Fruechte said is more of a goal to always be teaching the kids, whether it’s counting Monopoly money or doing a science experiment.
The Club also promotes “healthy habits” by providing a healthy snack every day.
The teens at the BGC have a designated room that they can go to and some other programs available to them include career readiness and money management.
The Club is completely funded by member fees, donations and grants. The local thrift store, New 2 You, also supports the Boys & Girls Club with a monthly donation.
