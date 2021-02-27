Kidney transplant recipient embraces second chance at life

When Angel Lundblad of Pierz first started having different symptoms, she was always able to justify them. For instance, if she was tired, she attributed it to not getting enough sleep, not knowing that her kidneys were functioning at only 5%.
“Looking back, I was tired because I had low hemiglobin and that my kidneys weren’t working like they should have,” she said.
The diagnosis of IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger’s disease, came as a shock to Lundblad in December 2016. It was her extremely high blood pressure, 200 over 100 something, Lundblad said, that alerted her doctor that something wasn’t quite right. As a result, she was referred to a nephrologist for a kidney biopsy.
Lundblad said that it was essentially high blood pressure that caused her kidneys to fail. IgA nephropathy occurs when the person’s immunoglobulin A (IgA) builds up in their kidneys. As a result, the local area becomes inflamed and over time, obstructs the kidneys’ ability to filter waste from the blood. While there are certain medications that can slow its course, there is no known cure for IgA nephropathy as the body’s immune system attacks tissues in the kidney.
“I was just in disbelief that it would happen to me. I was going to be the one who drank the ladies under the table at 90 at the bar. Of course, that is not going to happen now,” she said.
Lundblad said the following weeks after her diagnosis she went through just about every stage of grief, being angry, sad, in disbelief and more. Eventually she came to accept it.
“It was what was going to have to be. There was nothing I could do to change it, so why worry or be mad about it? All I could do was to just get through the day,” she said.
In January 2017, the doctors started trying to quiet Lundblad’s system by placing her on chemotherapy. However, after five months, it was evident the treatment wasn’t working. She continued to take medication to keep the disease steady. By October 2017, she had been placed on the kidney donor list. While going on dialysis three times a week for four hours each time in St. Cloud, Lundblad continued to hope to find a live kidney donor. It took her about two years to finally find one that passed all the requirements in place to become a donor. The road to that destination was filled with moments of hope being deferred. Not only for her, but for her husband, Matt, and her family, but for friends and other community members.
Early on, the couple discovered that Matt was a match. However, he was not immediately approved as he first had to lower his cholesterol and quit smoking. Although he was successful in his endeavor, it was later determined Matt was at a high risk of developing diabetes later in life. As a result, he was not approved, Lundblad said.
Her sister, Amber Fleck, was also a match, but was determined not to be a good candidate due to health reasons.
Lundblad sought kidney donor candidates in any way she could think of. At one point, she had hundreds of T-shirts printed. On the front it said “Kidney Squad” and on the back “Angel Lundblad needs a kidney.” Contact information for the kidney transplant coordinator at the Hennepin County Medical Center was also included in the print.
“I was very proactive. I wore it in public and friends would wear them too. I sold about 200-300 of them,” she said.
Lundblad said there were several other people in her life that were a match, but were for one reason or another, unable to receive a final approval. At the end of May 2019, Matt posted on Facebook that his wife was still in need of a kidney. Rachel Young of Pierz, the wife of Chris Young, one of the firefighters at Pierz Fire and Rescue, that Matt serves with, saw the post.
“I remember thinking I should see if I would be a match,” she said.
However, she didn’t immediately follow through with the idea. It wasn’t until she saw Lundblad at the firemen’s picnic that was held at the fire hall, Young realized how dire the situation was for Lundblad.
“She had horrible color. She looked grey. I remember thinking at that point that if I was a family member that I would be hoping that everybody in the community would be checking if they were a match,” Young said.
After talking with her husband, she emailed the kidney transplant coordinator a week later. As soon as the tissue swabbing kit arrived, Young swabbed the insides of her cheeks and returned the sample to Hennepin County Medical Center to see if she was a tissue match. As her blood type is negative O, she already knew she was a match as her blood type is considered to be a universal donor.
When she met Lundblad again about a month later at Freedom Fest, Young told her she was waiting to find out if she was a tissue match.
“I had such a strong feeling that it would work out,” Young said.
About two weeks later in August 2019, Young was informed that she was indeed a match. The preliminary work began to make sure she was healthy enough to be a donor. Fourteen vials of blood were drawn from her, an X-ray, an electrocardiogram (EKG) and a urine test were done.
While everything was in favor for Young to be a donor, she was informed by the kidney transplant coordinator that they possibly had another donor in mind. However, for some reason that person was later disqualified as a donor and Young was once again ready to proceed.
“All along I really felt like it was God’s will for me, that this was the plan,” she said.
The first week of December 2019, Young traveled to the Hennepin County Medical Center for six different appointments with a variety of doctors. Besides making sure that she was healthy enough to donate a kidney, they also wanted to make sure that she was mentally stable for it. She also met with a pharmacist to learn more about medications.
“The only thing I have to be careful with now is medications because I only have one kidney,” Young said.
About a week after the visit to the Hennepin County Medical Center, Young found out she was approved as a donor. She was also given the option to give Lundblad the news herself. Both Lundblad and her husband were beyond thrilled.
The kidney transplant surgery was scheduled for Feb. 25, 2020. Although everything had been approved, Lundblad said the whole notion of actually getting a kidney was still somewhat surreal to her. Mixed with the fact that she had waited a long time for a kidney and that many things in her life just didn’t work out the way she had hoped made it difficult to believe.
“It was like once I got my hopes up for something, whatever it was, something would happen and it wouldn’t work out, so I wasn’t going to believe it until I saw it,” she said.
The kidney transplant went well, but took longer than initially anticipated. Once Young’s kidney had been removed, the doctors discovered that a quarter sized piece of it wouldn’t work without having a Gore-Tex attached to it. However, once positioned, the kidney was fully functioning, Lundblad said.
Looking back, Young said, although she was slightly concerned about the surgery the night before, hugging her kids extra tight, she has no regrets. All along, she simply knew that it was God’s will for her, she said.
One of the first things Lundblad discovered once she finally had a working kidney was how frequently she needed to urinate. Before she had only needed to go to the bathroom maybe once or twice a day, she said.
In more ways than one, the kidney transplant was a second chance at life for Lundblad, she said. Not only extending her life, but the quality of it, as well. Lundblad said it wasn’t really until she started feeling better emotionally that she realized how much the diagnosis and living with it had brought her down mentally and emotionally.
“I woke up and it was awesome. I got my spunk back,” she said.
At this time, Lundblad and Young, along with family, friends and community members celebrate her one year anniversary. Life is good, Lundblad said.
“I am so thankful for what she did for me,” she said.
