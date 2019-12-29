Kenya trip an eye-opening experience for Living Hope Church pastor

The need for clean drinking water in Africa was something Sam Muhlbauer, youth and executive pastor at Living Hope Church in Little Falls, knew about. He had heard the stories and seen the commercials on television.
In May, Muhlbauer and several other youth pastors from the Assembly of God traveled to Kenya, Africa, to see where new wells will be dug and to learn more about the need.
But seeing it with his own eyes had a greater impact than what he was prepared for. After all, it is one thing to hear and see a need from a distance and a whole different story, to see it up close.
“Seeing it with my own eyes made it all so much more personal. It was very refreshing to actually see the people a well affects and what a difference it makes,” he said.
Muhlbauer said it’s mostly women who seek and bring water back to their villages. If a village doesn’t have a well nearby, it isn’t unusual for a woman to walk two to four miles to fill a 20-40 gallon water jug and return the same distance to the village with the filled jug on her head.
Besides the intense labor, the water runs presents several dangers to the women, including wild animals and physical and sexual assaults. As women usually take care of their families, it isn’t out of the ordinary for their children to come with.
As part of digging wells and bringing clean drinking water to water-insecure areas, Living Hope Church has partnered with WorldServe International — an organization that focuses on not only drilling deep boreholes that will provide water for generations and equipping each site with sustainable solar panel distribution systems, but also educating community leaders, especially women, on how to maintain the systems.
What makes WorldServe International’s approach different from many other previous humanitarian relief efforts is that the focus is long-term. According to the International Institute for Environment and Development, there are about 50,000 water supply points in Africa that are no longer functioning because they were not maintained or have broken parts.
In addition, many wells were not dug deep enough and have been unable to stand the test of time.
Although many efforts have been made to bring water to people in Africa, about 844 million people are living without access to clean drinking water.
The quality of water also affects water that can be used for livestock, growing food, bathing, cooking and cleaning.
According to WorldServe International, “women and children spend an estimated 200 million hours daily collecting contaminated and unsafe water, leading to nearly 2,000 child deaths per day due to waterborne illnesses.”
Muhlbauer said by meeting one of their basic needs, it opens a door to meet a spiritual need, as well. Many times a church is built near a well.
From October to November, the youth group at Living Hope Church raised funds for wells in Kenya. They raised about $5,000. One thing they did different from their other fundraising efforts was to contact local well drilling businesses to see if they wanted to support drilling wells in Africa.
“For the first time ever, we had our very first donation from a company — North Star Drilling in Little Falls,” Muhlbauer said. “It showed the kids that they are not the only ones getting behind the fundraiser for wells in Kenya.”
It costs about $50,000 to build a well in Africa. It is done in two parts. The first part includes drilling deep wells among difficult geological formations, building large diameter wells in remote locations that lack infrastructure and site access and purchasing steel and PVC casings.
The second part focuses on the distribution, such as purchasing and installing a specialized solar pump and panels, distribution point and water taps, storage tank and housing and electrical and plumbing supplies.
“It was very powerful to see the difference having a well made for them,” Muhlbauer said,
While visiting Kenya, Muhlbauer had the opportunity to share an encouraging message to a local congregation, go on a safari at the Masai Mara Reserve, visit the David Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage and the Giraffe Centre in Nairobi.
Those who want to donate toward drilling wells in Kenya, may visit www.livinghopelf.org and follow the instructions to make a special offering toward “Kenya Water Wells.”
Checks can also be made out to Living Hope Church with “Kenya Water Wells” written in the memo and mailed to Living Hope Church, 17389 Haven Road, Little Falls, MN 56345.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.