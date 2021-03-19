Christopher Bernard Kleve, 35, Kensington, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second degree burglary and another felony count of third degree burglary.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 28, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in Upsala. The property owner allegedly told the deputy that sometime between 12:30 a.m. - 1 a.m. the previous night, he heard dogs barking at a next door residence that he owns. He noticed that the lights were on in the residence, but told the deputy that at the time he thought somebody may have accidentally left them on.
The victim allegedly stated that when he got up that morning, he walked over to the residence and noticed that there were fresh tire tracks in the unplowed driveway and that the door to the residence had been kicked in. He went inside the residence and allegedly noticed that it had been ransacked.
The property owner allegedly said he noticed that items were stolen, including a black otter sled, two fishing spears and some decoys. In addition, he noticed three letters on the ground next to the tire tracks that were addressed to Kleve, according to the complaint. The victim thought they may have fallen out of the suspect’s vehicle.
The deputy was aware that Kleve was arrested in Stearns County on multiple burglaries that same day. He was also made aware that Kleve’s pickup truck had been impounded after his arrest.
On Feb. 2, the deputy went to the location to where Kleve’s truck had been towed in Stearns County. He allegedly observed in plain view in the back of the truck an otter sled, decoys and two spears that were confirmed stolen.
The deputy spoke with an investigator from Stearns County, who said Kleve had been arrested at a residence in Holdingford and was in their jail. The deputy sent photographs of shoe prints in the snow from the victim’s residence, and the investigator confirmed they matched the bottom of the shoes that were seized from Kleve at the time of his arrest.
On Feb. 4, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at another residence in Upsala. The reporting party allegedly stated that her shed was burglarized the evening of Jan. 28. She did not notice anything missing at the time, so did not initially report it, according to the complaint.
She later spoke to a neighbor who allegedly stated his property had been broken into at around the same time and the suspect used a hatchet to damage the walls of a residence. In checking her shed a second time, the victim allegedly discovered that a hatchet was missing, along with other items identified as a wood-handled ax and a Daisy BB-pellet gun. The hatchet was later discovered at her neighbor’s property.
A deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant to search Kleve’s vehicle at the impound in Stearns County. On Feb. 5, he searched the pickup and allegedly found a wood-handled ax and a Daisy BB-pellet gun that were confirmed to have been taken from the victim’s shed.
If convicted, Kleve faces a maximum of 15 years imprisonment and/or fines of up to $30,000 in Morrison County.
