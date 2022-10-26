team

The Flyers team celebrates Kendal Swantek’s 65th career goal after their win over the Eagles, Sept. 19. Front row (from left); Kyra Cauwwe, Brooke Adamek, Sally Dempsey, Claire Zupko, Reese Becker, Kylie Knopik and Olivia Miller. Back row (from left); Isabelle Czech, Sequoia Kicker, Stella Flahave, Hannah Hardekopf, Kendal Swantek, Kylie Seidl, Ana Steadman, Addison Rekstad, Madisyn Whitford, Brooklyn VonBerge and Grace Cooper.

In the 2020-21 season, the Flyers’ soccer tandem of Kendal Swantek and Mikayla Houdek was nearly unstoppable. In 2022, the Flyers were without Houdek, as she graduated, but the exceptional level of play didn’t dip a bit, with Swantek stepping up and having a record breaking season.

In the game against the Apollo Eagles, Sept. 19, Swantek broke the Little Falls record for most career goals. Just three minutes into the game, Swantek scored her 65th career goal. The goal came off of a deflection of an Eagles player and she got the shot off just past the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper. She made goal number 66 just 18 minutes later, finishing the game with two goals and helping her team get the win, 3-2, over the Eagles.

Kendal Swantek takes a shot on the goal. 

