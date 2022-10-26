In the 2020-21 season, the Flyers’ soccer tandem of Kendal Swantek and Mikayla Houdek was nearly unstoppable. In 2022, the Flyers were without Houdek, as she graduated, but the exceptional level of play didn’t dip a bit, with Swantek stepping up and having a record breaking season.
In the game against the Apollo Eagles, Sept. 19, Swantek broke the Little Falls record for most career goals. Just three minutes into the game, Swantek scored her 65th career goal. The goal came off of a deflection of an Eagles player and she got the shot off just past the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper. She made goal number 66 just 18 minutes later, finishing the game with two goals and helping her team get the win, 3-2, over the Eagles.
Head Coach Scott Orians has coached for Little Falls for 11 years, the last eight being the girls varsity coach, and had lots of praise for his senior athlete.
“For Kendal, she has an internal motivation to do her best. She is definitely competitive, but not to a fault. She wants to do her best and she puts in that work outside of her eight to nine week season.”
Swantek didn’t get to the level of success she’s currently at by just showing up to practice for the Flyers. She also plays for a travel team in Brainerd and works on getting better outside of practice.
Despite her commitment to being the best she can be, it was never a goal of Swantek’s to break the record.
“I just took it one game at a time,” Swantek said. “I didn’t really have a goal to get there, but when I did, it was exciting. “
Orians said Swantek never asked him how close she was to breaking the record. She just kept her head down and worked hard on getting better each week.
“When she hit 50 (career goals), we didn’t really make a big deal of it,” Orians said. “I remember when she hit 60, she didn’t know. But the girls, behind the scenes, were making little posters for her in anticipation of setting the career record.”
Despite not having her partner in crime in Houdek, Swantek still performed at a high level, earning All-State and All-Conference honors in her final year. She set the record for most career goals, with 72, assists, with 28, and total points, with 100. She has Flyers’ school records for most goals and points as a freshman, 13 goals and 17 points, the most goals and points as a sophomore, 14 goals and 18 points, and she has the most goals, assists, and points as a junior, with 20 goals, 16 assists and 36 points.
Swantek also has Flyers records for most points by a freshman in a single game, scoring six times, and most goals scored by a sophomore in a single game, scoring five times.
When asked about what she will miss the most about playing for the Flyers, Swantek said that she will miss the camaraderie and being with her closest friends.
“I’ll just miss playing with them because a lot of them are my best friends,” Swantek said. “I have played with them for so long. I’ll miss the team bonding, the bus rides, stuff like that. I’ll just miss soccer in general.”
Swantek doesn’t have plans to play soccer in college, opting to focus on her studies and pursue a nursing career. She ends her career on a high-note, leaving her name on multiple Little Falls records, and leaving the team with fond memories.
