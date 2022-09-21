swantek
Kendal Swantek (1) fights past Apollo’s Briana Sanders (3) to score the first goal of the night, and her 65th career goal in Monday’s 3-2 win over the Eagles. 

The Flyers girls soccer team hosted the Apollo Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, winning their fifth win on the year, 3-2.

The Flyers’ first goal came just three minutes in when Kendal Swantek scored her 65th career goal, a Little Falls team record. The goal came off of a deflection of an Eagles player and she got the shot off just past the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper.

steadman
Keeper Ana Steadman saves the ball during Monday’s game. 

