The Flyers girls soccer team hosted the Apollo Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, winning their fifth win on the year, 3-2.
The Flyers’ first goal came just three minutes in when Kendal Swantek scored her 65th career goal, a Little Falls team record. The goal came off of a deflection of an Eagles player and she got the shot off just past the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper.
Swantek scored the second goal after collecting the ball around the 18-minute mark, and maneuvering her way through defenders to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead.
The final score in the first half was courtesy of Olivia Miller, her first career goal. She was assisted by Isabelle Czech, her first career assist.
In the second, the Eagles nearly attempted a comeback, but the Flyers’ defense held the lead.
Keeper Ana Steadman recorded eight total saves on the day.
With the addition of the two goals against the Eagles, Swantek now holds the record for career goals, with 66, assists, with 28, and total points, with 94.
The Flyers improved to 5-4-1 on the season and faced St. Cloud Cathedral in a conference matchup, Tuesday, Sept. 20. They tied the last matchup, but this time they finished off the Crusaders in a 2-1 match.
The Crusaders were aggressive in the first half, attempting seven shots, but Steadman wasn’t giving in. She stopped all shots, keeping her team in the game.
In the second half, Grace Cooper took a shot that rebounded off the keeper and right to Swantek, who scored the first goal of the game just five minutes into the half.
They scored again on a Sally Dempsey pass to Swantek, who squeaked it past the keeper to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead.
The Crusaders managed to score near the end of the game and had the opportunity to tie with 90 seconds left on a penalty kick. The Flyers were able to hold them off to earn their sixth win of the season, holding a record of 6-4-1.
The Flyers were riding a two-game win streak as they traveled to Zimmerman, Thursday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.