Kelvin Mays: From broken to whole

Broken. In prison. A shattered soul with nothing left, Kelvin Mays of Little Falls recalls how his decision in 2009 to surrender to the love of Jesus Christ changed his life. How it changed him.
“I was broken into pieces and I was in my cell, bawling my eyes out, and prayed, ‘Father, I know that you are real. I’m not going to stop until I understand the fullness of your glory for my life’ and from that point on, I turned my life to Christ,” he said.
Born in Mississippi, Mays’ family moved to Chicago, Ill. when he was a young boy. Growing up in a very poor and dysfunctional family, feeling completely unloved, he took to the streets when he was 13 and joined a gang. As messed up as the lifestyle was with some of the things he and the other members did, Mays said it gave him a sense of belonging, a brotherly love between friends.
“What I had experienced, there was just no turning back. My mind was made up that the street life was the life I was going to have. I didn’t go to the streets because that was just something to do for fun. I went to the streets because there was no love. I was broken,” he said.
Looking back, Mays said it was the deep rooted hurt from all the things that were going on around him growing up, that ultimately led him to choose a life on the streets. As a child, it was difficult for him to understand a lot of the destructive family dynamics and how different his family seemed to be from other children’s families.
One of the things he desired the most as a child, he said, was for his family to sit down at the table and eat supper together. To connect with one another and have some kind of normalcy. Later in life, when he formed his own family, eating together regularly was prioritized and treasured.
Before Mays went to prison in 2009, he said he had become quite comfortable with drinking alcohol, using and selling drugs, manipulating women and living the gang life. Although he had access to drugs and other illegal or forbidden items when he was in prison, Mays said that after he surrendered to Christ, he simply had no desire for any of it.
Instead, he participated in Bible studies, pursued a personal relationship with Christ and allowed himself to be transformed. Day by day, God slowly changed him, healed the brokenness, renewed his mind and the way he was thinking about things, he said.
When Mays was released from prison five years later, he said he felt led by the Lord to go to Minnesota. Having been to the state before, Mays said he had no desire to go at all. Instead, it made more sense for him to go to Georgia where one of his brothers lived. His brother was sober, lived in a gated community, had a great family and led a good life, which he figured would help him stay on the right path, Mays said.
At first, everything worked out great. But eventually his past felony conviction caught up with him and he was asked to leave the gated community. With nowhere else to really go, he traveled to Minnesota where he lived in Brooklyn Park for a while. Eventually, he moved to Little Falls.
Looking back, Mays said the staff at Oasis Central Minnesota helped him to find different resources he needed. It was also one of the staff members who inspired and encouraged him to start his own business. After noticing that a lot of people in the community, especially those who are older, could use a helping hand, Mays decided to start, “Amaysing Brothers,” a company that specializes in interior, exterior and commercial painting. Painting was also something he had past experience in, he said.
With a heart for seeing people delivered from brokenness, addiction, depression and other things, Mays has also started a men’s ministry through this company.
At this time, the men’s group meets twice a week, on Saturday and Sunday. Location and time may vary. To attend or to learn more about the ministry, contact Mays at (320) 733-3057.
Mays said the group is also a way for men to support one another in the struggles of life and to grow stronger and closer to the Lord. Sometimes getting a new perspective on things can make a huge difference in a family, he said.
All too many times, Mays said he has seen husbands and fathers work 80 hours per week with little time left to give to his wife or children. While the family may be financially secure, it can create an unhealthy imbalance in the family that in the end can wreak havoc on all involved. Sometimes people also work more hours to avoid going home, he said.
Mays said that sometimes people do it with good intentions, such as saving for their children’s college education or for them to have nice things. But if it is done at the cost of having a meaningful relationship with their children and the children are hurting as a result, is it truly worth it in the end?
“You’re missing it then. Money can’t buy love,” he said.
One thing Mays knows he isn’t alone in experiencing is the way people sometimes look upon a felon. Sometimes it’s difficult for people to believe he or she has actually changed and has turned from their old lifestyle.
Mays said that he tries to reflect the love of Christ wherever he goes. A person never knows when one may encounter an individual who is hurting or may be struggling and simply just needs a kind word or encouragement.
Going through his own transformation was far from easy. In fact, it was very painful in the sense of having to not only acknowledge his own wrongdoing, but also work through the deep hurts and pains of what was said or done to him.
Through his faith walk, Mays said he has also discovered where his true joy comes from — the Lord. Family also means everything to him, he said.
Acknowledging his own troublesome past and struggles, Mays said that it can encourage others to believe in a better life. After all, if God could do it for him, he can do it for them, he said.
It also encourages people to get real about their life, as he doesn’t judge them. Forever grateful and touched by the conditional love Christ showed him when he was at his worst, he strives to show that same love, compassion and forgiveness toward others.
