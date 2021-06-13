Little Falls would stink without Brian Zapzalka.
Literally, it would smell.
As a Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator, Zapzalka helps oversee a process that includes an average of 1.2 million gallons of wastewater flowing through per day. Along with that, he and his team are in charge of 19 lift stations throughout town, two digesters that hold about 750,000 gallons each and filling out paperwork that includes extensive biological information.
Zapzalka and his team test for levels of pH, solids and dissolved oxygen, temperature, electrical use and flow totals. They also monitor and maintain the plant’s hydraulic loading and process, along with the solid side stream, which includes digester decant and the centrifuge.
It takes only about 24 hours from the time someone flushes their toilet until that water is treated and discharged back into the Mississippi River.
The water is first pumped from lift stations one and two into the pre-treatment building at the top of the hill just off of Hilton Road. There, it gets fine-screened to remove grit such as foreign sand and dirt.
“That spins around 24/7,” Zapzalka said. “It’s like, maybe like a washing machine — it settles to the bottom and gets pumped out. Then all of that goes into a dumpster, which is hauled out; he does that once a week.”
Also housed in that building is an inflow meter that monitors flow and dictates much of how the plant runs downstream.
“The flow alone, because at night time the flow goes down, so we don’t treat as much,” Zapzalka said. “The pumps slow down, (and when) the flow picks up, the pumps pick up.”
From the pre-treatment building, the water flows into two annex zones, which have two chambers. There, it’s mixed, air is applied and phosphorous is removed. It then goes into the oxidation ditches and, eventually, into the final clarifiers. There, solids settle to the bottom and water continues to flow toward the river.
Each day, Zapzalka and his team also check stalked ciliates, microscopic “bugs” that break down organic wastes using normal cellular processes.
“And there’s some bugs that show old, so we’ve got to start wasting more and some show new,” he said. “There’s a fine line that’s right in the middle that’s a good bug population. If they get older that’s bad, because then we start losing some solids in our effluent that’s going to the river, so we’ve got to monitor the lab pretty close.”
That is part of the process in which they take a sample from the oxidation ditch and put it through a settleometer test.
“The solids, we actually put on a glass filter, we weigh the filter, we put a set amount of liquid on it then dry it out for a day in an oven and then weigh it again,” Zapzalka said. “That gives us our count; our weight for the solids.”
Before the water is discharged back into the river, it goes through UV disinfection, which is basically being run under large UV lights that kill anything in the water. This process was just added as part of the plant’s upgrades, which are expected to be finished in about a month.
Prior to the construction, Zapzalka said they used to have to chlorinate and de-chlorinate the water with chemicals before it was discharged. The sun does not aid in this process because the water is covered as it goes through this phase. If it’s left in the open air, algae can grow, which works against the process.
“It’s pretty clean,” he said. “There aren’t any chemicals. It’s a lot safer.”
Meanwhile, the solids are pumped into one of two digesters, which are 22 feet deep. Once they are full, they are decanted, meaning the air is shut off, the solids settle and water can be taken from the middle, from where it is pumped out and sent back through the entire process. That is done until they can no longer extract any water. About 30,000 - 40,000 gallons of water are pumped into the digesters each day.
After being in the digesters for about 80 days, the solids are processed through a centrifuge, which creates about eight yards worth of product per day. Zapzalka said they produce about 600 tons per year, which has a moisture content and consistency similar to dirt.
“(It) is a nice product now with the new digesters online. It doesn’t smell near as bad,” he said. “The farmers want this stuff. There really is no odor to it.”
The odor, or lack thereof, is no small point. Zapzalka said the new equipment has already made a big difference in the smell coming from the plant.
“Right now, all the doors are open down there and it doesn’t smell,” he said. “Other years, the doors were shut and you could smell it. ... The smell’s going to be down. Now if it does smell, it will probably be operator fault. But that isn’t going to happen. The process has gotten a lot better with the digester.”
The in-house testing isn’t all that’s done on the water. Three times per week, Zapzalka and his team send samples to a certified lab. There, it is tested for biological oxygen demand, total suspended solids, nitrogen and other bacteria.
Twice per week for about the last 15 months, samples were also being sent to Duluth to test for COVID-19.
“Then we do a toxicity test — which, we take water out of the river and water that we discharge, we take it to a lab in the cities,” Zapzalka said. “They put, actually, fathead minnows in it to see if they live, compare it to the river water.”
Monitoring the lift stations is also no small task, either.
The computer system at the wastewater treatment plant allows employees to monitor the stations, but once per week each of the 19 is inspected. Samples are also taken from them and tested. They also have to be cleaned out, as grease buildup can clog them.
Items other than bathroom tissue and organic materials getting flushed down the toilet can also cause problems at the lift stations. Even “flushable” rags get tangled in the equipment and clog up the stations.
In that case, Zapzalka said they have to cut the rags off and split the pump apart because it’s often so bound up.
“It’s getting somewhat better, but (it’s) still (not) good,” he said. “We have to visit these a lot. ... You can’t do (anything) if it’s 20 feet down. You just can’t take a fish net and dip them out. We actually have to go in there and (vacuum) them out with a truck.”
