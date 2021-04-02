To the Editor:
I read with interest the March 7 Record article on the issue of whether to have an elected or appointed Morrison County Recorder. I hope our Morrison County Commissioners will not spend valuable time on an issue that is a “no brainer.”
The question here is quite simple and that is: “Should the people of Morrison County decide who is the best, most qualified person to be Morrison County Recorder?”
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what the correct decision must be and that is to have the people of Morrison County decide the issue. No elected county commissioner should vote for a proposal to take away the people’s right to vote on a key county office like that of county recorder.
In the recent presidential election, the good people of Morrison County voted overwhelmingly for President Trump, by an almost 80% margin, the highest of any county in Minnesota. Since the current occupant of the White House is charting our nation on a dangerous, perilous course, both fiscally and with China, I would have more faith in the collective decision-making of 33,000 people in Morrison County than I would in a non-elected bureaucrat advising County Commissioners.
