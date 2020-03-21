Cody Joseph Keeler, 29, Clear Lake, faces felony fifth degree controlled substance charges in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stems from a March 12 incident, when law enforcement stopped a vehicle and the passenger, later identified as Keeler, allegedly gave a false name.

After the officer found a casino card on Keeler with his name on it, he learned that Keeler had a warrant out for his arrest for fifth degree possession.

Keeler allegedly continued to lie about his name but the officer positively identified him with a DVS photo.

Keeler was arrested and after a vehicle search the officer allegedly discovered a substance that field-tested positive for 5.19 grams of marijuana and another substance that allegedly field-tested positive for .92 grams of methamphetamine.

Keeler allegedly admitted to possessing the substances.

If convicted, Keeler faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

