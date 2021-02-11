Little Falls Community High School announced that Kaylee Zupko has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for January. She is the daughter of Michael and Carrie Zupko.
Zupko has found much academic success at LFCHS as indicated by her induction into the Little Falls Honor Society and her presence on the A Honor Roll. Additionally, she was named to the President’s List at Central Lakes College as a junior.
Participation in athletics has been a significant commitment of Zupko during her years at LFCHS. During the fall sports season, Zupko played soccer and filled the role of team captain. In the winter months, Zupko could be found participating in Nordic skiing, while her spring activity of choice has been track and field. Playing flute in the Flyer band has also been an activity of hers.
Additionally, Zupko has been a LINK leader for two years and a member of the Homecoming Committee during her senior year.
“Over the years, I have had the pleasure of watching this young woman blossom into a focused, self-assured student-athlete. Kaylee has earned respect by faculty at LFCHS and her peers by demonstrating leadership abilities in the classroom and in the athletic arena,” said Deb Yliniemi-Ahlin, Zupko’s science teacher. “She has conveyed intellectual promise while taking an active role in group activities while in my science classes. She stays engaged with the class material and generates productive class discussions by being prepared to both ask insightful questions and provide thoughtful responses. Kaylee has firm spiritual roots, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for her.”
Volunteer activities for Zupko include participating in various church activities, volunteering with the Boy Scouts and completing A+ Sports fundraisers.
Scott Orians, Zupko’s soccer coach, finds Zupko to be an exceptional young lady and a great leader at LFCHS and on the girls soccer team.
“I am not sure how Kaylee finds the time to excel in so many different areas. Not only is she a strong student, but she does so as a three-sport varsity athlete. Kaylee is exactly the kind of well-rounded student-athlete we encourage at LFHS, and it’s great to see her have success and be recognized for what she has achieved,” Orians said.
“Kaylee has a drive and determination to improve that’s rarely seen. She is very responsible and understands the hard work required to excel. Kaylee served as a two-year captain for the Flyers girls soccer team, showcasing her leadership with her positive, enthusiastic attitude,” Orians said.
When she is not in school, Zupko enjoys running, spending time with friends and family, hunting, fishing, spending time at the lake, skiing, watching movies and hanging out with her dog.
After graduation, Zupko plans to pursue a degree at a four-year college. Currently, her major is undecided.
