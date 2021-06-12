Earlier this year when Kathy Lange of Little Falls by chance ran across a job posting in the Morrison County Record that the Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County was looking for an executive director, she jumped at the opportunity.
“I read the Record, but usually not the wanted ads. Something drew me that day, I saw it and thought it would be kind of fun,” she said.
Lange said what drew her to seek the position is because she loves what the Christian organization does for families in need of a home. In many ways, she said, the job goes hand-in-hand with her passion of working with the homeless.
“A house is a basic need. Without a home, a person’s health can go bad. They can’t function because they have nowhere to live and can’t maintain their health, don’t have socialization. They are alone and have nowhere to go,” she said.
Lange said it isn’t unusual for families, including children, to sleep in cars in the Walmart parking lot or other places. Because homelessness looks different in rural areas than the typical scene of someone sleeping on a bench or on the street in metropolitan areas, Lange said, the public may not always realize how prevalent it really is, even in Morrison County.
Although Lange is new to the executive director position at Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County, many people in the community are already familiar with her.
Kathy Lange is thrilled for the opportunity to give back to the community as the new executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County.
For many years, Lange worked as a foundation director at CHI St. Gabriel’s Health. It was during her work there she encountered the reality of homelessness in the county.
“I didn’t even see homelessness in our county until the nurse night staff started saying that we had homeless people coming in all the time,” she said.
As a result, CHI partnered with Oasis Central Minnesota, a non-profit organization in Little Falls, dedicated to helping the homeless and addressing the housing crisis in the county. Together, they wrote a grant through Sourcewell to get to the root of homelessness to help people get the help they needed to improve their lives and living situation.
Lange continues to serve on the board of Oasis Central Minnesota as well as a chairwoman on the Faith Not Fear Committee, another local organization dedicated to addressing social concerns in the county.
Throughout Lange’s career, grant writing and fundraising has been a huge part. It’s what she does best and she loves that she is now able to give back to the community by doing it for Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County, as well. It also differs somewhat in that when she fundraises for Habitat for Humanity, it is only for one thing — housing. When she fundraised for CHI, it was for a variety of medical equipment, for different departments and more.
Lange continued to write various grants from home after she left her work at CHI in 2019 and during the pandemic. However, she quickly realized she missed the in person connection with those in the community.
At this time, she is helping to lead the advocacy group for all of the Habitats for Humanity in Minnesota to make the needs known on a legislative level.
“I love to talk with politicians. It’s always kind of exciting to get their viewpoint. They need to know what is happening, to have boots on the ground of what is going on in their districts,” she said.
During the time from when she left CHI and started working at Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County, Lange authored a book and worked as a numerator for the united States Census Bureau for 2020. It was an interesting experience, she said.
As a numerator, you’re assigned 20 to 30 addresses a day. You go out, knock on the door and count the people living at the address,” she said.
The information of the once-a-decade count is then used to determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. It is also used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
While some people had forgotten to send their Census information in by mail and thanked her for coming, others weren’t as friendly, Lange said.
“One person slammed the door in my face. They didn’t like the government,” she said.
The information is also useful for Lange and other grant writers as it gives supportive data from a reliable source.
During the four months she traveled as a numerator, Lange said she also observed that many houses were vacant, but for various legal reasons were unoccupied. Knowing how many are homeless, it was sad to see, she said.
Growing up on a dairy farm in Milbank, S.D., Lange said she knew she wanted to do something different with her life. After graduating from her high school, she later earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Watertown Business University.
At first, she worked in hospice, where she also started writing grants. When the opportunity came to become the foundation director for CHI St. Gabriel’s Health, she embraced the opportunity. It seemed like a good fit, she said. By then, she and her husband had moved to Little Falls.
When Lange isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her husband and their son. She also likes taking long walks in nature, making candles, reading and more.
