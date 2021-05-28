Clint Isiah Kasten, 23, St. Cloud, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court Tuesday, to 21 months in the St. Cloud Correctional Facility after he was convicted of one felony count of first degree burglary.
On June 10, 2020, the Motley Police Department obtained a search warrant to search for a stolen cellphone at the residence belonging to Kasten — who lived in Motley at the time. The officers entered the residence pursuant to the warrant and found a “clear water bong with several ounces of a pink fluid inside.” The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
The officers applied for a new warrant to search the room for drugs along with the stolen cellphone. The officers eventually located multiple items of drug paraphernalia throughout the home. One of the officers also located the stolen cellphone in a drawer in Kasten’s nightstand. The phone was returned to the victim.
As part of a plea agreement, Kasten had one other felony charge and three misdemeanors connected to the case dismissed.
