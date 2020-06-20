Clint Isiah Kasten, 22, Motley, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony counts of domestic assault, felony first degree burglary and felony fifth degree controlled substance possession.
He was also charged with a misdemeanor for receiving stolen property. The charges stem from a June 10 incident, when an officer met an assault victim in an emergency room in Staples.
The victim alleged that Kasten came to her friend’s house and walked in uninvited.
The victim reportedly said that Kasten grabbed her phone from her hands and began to walk away, but turned back to assault her.
Kasten allegedly hit the victim with both closed fists, and after she fell to the floor he continued to kick her in the face, arms and back.
At one point the victim reported she was able to get on her feet but Kasten pushed her head into a door and then smashed a glass item onto her wrist.
The officer allegedly made note of several injuries on the victim’s face, arms and back. The victim allegedly admitted that Kasten has assaulted her in the past but she did not report it. The officers reportedly went to the scene of the crime and documented the broken glass item and a hole in the door.
Kasten was later arrested at his residence in Motley.
Police then used a warrant to search for the stolen cellphone in Kasten’s motel room at an inn in Motley.
While searching for the property, officers allegedly came across a water bong with several ounces of a fluid that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
A second search warrant was put into place after finding the drugs and officers allegedly found multiple drug paraphernalia items including several meth pipes and a butane lighter.
The stolen cellphone was also located and returned to the victim.
If convicted, Kasten could face up to 20 years in prison and/or a $35,000 fine.
