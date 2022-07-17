Kapsner sisters ready to show alpacas at the Morrison County Fair

Last year, sisters Sydney and Mylee Kapsner of Hillman, showed their alpacas, Bebe and Rita, at the Morrison County Fair in Little Falls. It was an adventure they will never forget, but one they continue to pursue, they said.
The sisters will be back with their alpacas this year and are looking forward to showing them again. It’s a fun experience and since last year, both alpacas have undergone extensive training by the girls. In addition to Bebe and Rita, their herd of furry friends has expanded — two Boer goats, and an alpaca/llama mix.
Mylee named the alpaca/llama mix Marietta and her goat, Tiffany. Sydney’s goat was named Barron by her.
The Kapsner sisters plan to show their goats at the Morrison County Fair this year and are looking forward to the event. While they will certainly give it the best they can, Mylee said she anticipates that Tiffany may not place really well, because she has short ears. The reason her ears are short, she said, is because her ears eventually fell off after they were severely frostbitten. However, it will be a fun experience for both of them regardless of how they do, she said.
“I may not win the show, but it doesn’t matter. I feel like I have already won, because she lives,” she said.
Mylee said her family found Tiffany listed on Craig’s list as a bottle baby. The owner told them who her parents were as well as that she was healthy. It didn’t take long before the Kapsners discovered that Tiffany wasn’t as healthy as the previous owner had claimed, Mylee said.
“She was very ill when we got her. She was frostbitten and had pneumonia. On the way home with her, I carried her around the car and had a puddle of pus on me,” she said.
The Kapsners brought Tiffany to their veterinarian. With Tiffany weighing only a couple of pounds combined with how ill she was, Mylee said not even the veterinarian thought she would make it. However, against all odds, she did, but not without the whole family caring for her inside their home around the clock.
“She got put on medicine, we had to give her shots and she lived in our house for a while,” Mylee said.
The family members also took turns to bottle feed her every four hours, with mom, Nicole, taking the night shift.
Mylee said that as sad as it was, she was relieved when Tiffany’s ears fell off. They were so infected and there was nothing that could be done to save them. It was also painful for the little goat.
“Now of course, everywhere I go, people ask me what happened to her ears, but I don’t mind telling her story,” Mylee said.
For those who are not familiar with what Boer goats are supposed to look like, Mylee said it is easy to show when Sydney’s Barron is nearby. He still has his long, hanging ears, she said.
While it is fairly common for goats who are born in colder temperatures to get frostbite, Sydney said Tiffany’s case extremely severe.
“It’s really a miracle that she’s still here, because she was in such a rough spot. We didn’t think she was going to make it,” Sydney said.
During the months Tiffany lived in the house, a relationship was built between the goat and the family members, especially Mylee, since it was her goat. As she lived with the dogs in the home, Mylee said her goat somewhat acted like she was one of the dogs, constantly following them around and just being there.
“She’s like a little person,” she said.
Training for the Morrison County Fair has gone well. Since last year’s fair, they have showed their alpacas at another competition and have continued to train frequently at home.
Although the sisters have shown goats a few years ago, Sydney and Mylee attended a goat camp in Le Mars, Iowa and learned a whole lot more about showing goats. It has made them even more confident to showing at the Morrison County Fair, they said.
“It was an awesome camp. We didn’t really know what we were doing before or what we were doing well,” Sydney said.
Both Tiffany and Barron traveled with Sydney and Mylee to the camp. Since they are pretty much potty trained and will only urinate or defecate in a designated area. Both goats are also very tame and leads well, they said.
The alpacas have also come far in their training. Sydney and Mylee set up various obstacle courses in the yard as well as exposes them to a wide variety of situations, whether it is opening and closing car doors, honking, bringing them in the back of their parents’ truck to petting zoos and more.
As the sisters were the only ones who competed in the llama show at the Morrison County Fair last year, with Mylee and Rita as grand champion and Sydney and Bebe as reserve champion, they encourage others to get into showing llamas or alpacas. It is a fun animal to care for, train and show. There is not an age restriction on alpacas and llamas, so the same ones can be shown for several years.
