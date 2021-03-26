Stacy Lee Kanieski, 49, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 45 days in local confinement and 20 years of probation stemming from a felony conviction for third degree sale of a controlled substance.
According to the criminal complaint, in April 2020, a confidential informant (CI) contacted an investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force. The CI stated they could purchase methamphetamine from Kanieski.
The informant arranged to purchase some meth from Kanieski at her residence on Seventh Street Northeast in Little Falls and was provided with buy money. They were later observed going to and entering Kanieski’s residence.
After leaving the residence a few minutes later, the CI met up with law enforcement and turned over methamphetamine they had bought from Kanieski.
