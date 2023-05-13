Independent agency named as Little Falls Chamber’s Small Business of the Year
When Paula Kampa heard the news, she cried, and she was speechless. Odd for her, she said.
The tears of joy and gratitude were shed when she heard that the business she co-owns, Kampa Gerbi and Associates Insurance Agency, was chosen by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce as the “Small Business of the Year” for 2022.
Her co-owner, Mark Gerbi, who retired April 1, joked when he heard the news, he wondered how he could now go after the “Large Business of the Year Award.” After all, he had already been named Employee of the year, in 2007, the first year the Chamber implemented the program.
The insurance agency was nominated by Deb Boelz, past president and CEO of the Chamber.
In addition to saying Kampa and Gerbi had been very active members of the community for all of the years they’ve been in business, “Mark and Paula have been on the Board of Directors and have either personally, or through their employees, been on every committee that the Chamber has,” she wrote.
In addition, the agency has sponsored events over the years and is in attendance at many Chamber events, Boelz said.
And the two have indeed been involved on nearly every committee, making it difficult to list all of them.
Gerbi said when he first joined the Chamber, Dave Hochhalter was the president/CEO. Gerbi wanted to join a committee — and Hochhalter told him that commitee was full, and suggested another committee
“But I don’t know anyone on that committee,” Gerbi recalls saying.
“Exactly,” Hochhalter had told him.
In addition, Gerbi is a member of the Little Falls School Board, a member on the boards of the Economic Development Authority and Rural FInancial Development for Community Development of Morrison County.
Kampa, while she grew up and works in Little Falls, currently lives in Rice, There, she’s served on the City Council for three terms, and is involved with the Rice Chamber, as well.
Larkin, who is Kampa’s daughter and will take over Gerbi’s spot now that he’s retired, is involved with the Little Falls Chamber. She is also president of the Board of Visit Little Falls (formerly Little Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau), and heading up merger taking place between the Chamber and Visit Little Falls. The target for the merger is August.
“Everything is set to go with the lawyers right now,” she said.
Networking through membership on boards and committees not only benefits their business, but benefits their customers as well.
That community involvement is a philosophy, a culture cultivated at the independent insurance agency.
Kampa said when she came back to Little Falls to work, Gerbi had encouraged her to get on any committee she wanted. “We’ll support you, we’ll work with you, I want to see you do those things,” he had told her.
“That has carried on, not only from the time when I worked for Mark, to the point where Mark and I were partners, we take that (philosophy) in with our staff — go do those things, we want to you to do those things,” Kampa said.
“We do this five days a week and it’s fun,” and while Kampa said she still loves insurance, people all need that other “avenue.”
The company is a very family-oriented business. Larkin said various staff members’ kids and spouses come to the office to visit often.
“This comes first, the work is important,” Larkin said. “Everyone here has lives, and everyone here has families and everyone here has goals and dreams and wants outside of insurance,” she said.
Some companies, Larkin said, look at this as a benefit. “But we look at it as an understanding,” she said.
“Mark and Mom have been up front about that. Yes, the work’s here and, yes, it’s important, but this is not your entire life,” Larkin said.
Kampa noted that Gerbi has been a part of the office — the Gerbi name has been a part of the office — since 1971, when his father, Dominick took over RA Randall and Gerbi began working with his dad.
She said there’s a lot of pride in their business.
“It’s a lot of pride I take,” she said. “I take that legacy that I have to live with or beyond, of the Gerbi name.”
The trio is grateful to the Chamber and their fellow board and committee members.
“They do as much work as we do, and as much as we’re humbled and blessed to feel nominated and honored for 2022, we know that there’s a lot of businesses in town doing the same thing we do — and we’re honored to be among them,” Larkin said.
“We want to thank the community, “Gerbi said. “Without them, we wouldn’t be here.”
Kampa noted when people do business locally, they support local families, like those employees’ families at their company, and they are grateful for that.
“You gotta pay it forward,” she said.
Kampa Gerbi and Associates will be presented with the award at the Chamber’s annual meeting, set for Thursday, May 18, at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls.
