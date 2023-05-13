Independent agency named as Little Falls Chamber’s Small Business of the Year

When Paula Kampa heard the news, she cried, and she was speechless. Odd for her, she said.

Kampa Gerbi

The team at Kampa Gerbi and Associates includes (from left): Jodi Jendro, Jacki Retka, Brenda Derosier, Paula Kampa, Mark Gerbi, Cassie Larkin and Gabby Stoner. The independent insurance agency was chosen by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce as the 2023 Small Business of the Year. Photo courtesy of the Little Falls Area Chamber.
Load comments