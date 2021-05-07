Dustin Harrison Kaiser, 33, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court Wednesday, to two years of probation and a $50 fine after a gross misdemeanor conviction of obstructing the legal process with force.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 2, 2020, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a physical fight occurring inside a bar in Little Falls. When the officer arrived, they observed a male subject — later identified as Kaiser — being held back by multiple individuals. His body was tense and he was clenching his fists, attempting to fight with other individuals.
Multiple officers approached Kaiser and gave loud verbal commands, instructing him to stop fighting. Kaiser refused to comply. He was advised that he was under arrest and officers attempted to gain physical control of him. He pulled away, tensed up his arms and made fists.
Officers commanded Kaiser to stop resisting arrest. Again, he did not comply. Kaiser eventually had to be tased “for the safety of everyone inside the bar, including law enforcement officers and patrons.”
Following the arrest, Kaiser was yelling “vulgar things” to the officers.
One felony count of threats of violence and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Kaiser was given credit for three days served in local confinement.
