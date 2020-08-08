Dustin Harrison Kaiser, 32, Little Falls was charged in Morrison County District Court with a felony for threats of violence.
Kaiser also faces a gross misdemeanor for obstructing the legal process and a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.
The charges stem from an Aug. 2 incident, when police responded to a call about a bar fight in Little Falls.
An officer identified Kaiser who was allegedly being held back by multiple people from fighting others.
Officers allegedly approached Kaiser and told him to stop fighting, but Kaiser allegedly refused to comply.
Next, officers reportedly tried to physically secure and arrest Kaiser, who allegedly still refused to comply which led officers to tase him.
After his arrest, Kaiser allegedly verbally threatened to kill one officer and to physically injure another.
If convicted, Kaiser could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
