Ryan Richard Deters, 43, Little Falls, was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice and will be handed over to authorities in Colorado, where he was charged with assault 2- strangulation and controlled substance possession.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy clerk from Adams County District Court in Colorado issued a warrant for Deters’ arrest after he failed to appear in court. The warrant stated that Deters lives in Little Falls.
On Jan. 24, Deters contacted the Little Falls Police Department to report damage to his vehicle. While an officer was on scene, dispatch notified them that there was a warrant out for Deters’ arrest. According to the complaint, he allegedly heard the conversation and quickly left the scene. The officer was unable to locate him.
Officers enlisted the assistance of a K9 to track Deters to a residence about a block from his home. Officers were allegedly invited by the homeowner to search the residence, but were unable to locate Deters.
Following a more detailed search of the residence, officers located a small access door to a crawl space inside a closet. Officers allegedly gave a loud, clear command that if Deters was inside, he should come out. When nobody emerged, they deployed the K9 inside the crawl space. A short time later, officers allegedly heard a male suspect yelling in the crawl space. Deters was located inside and placed under arrest.
