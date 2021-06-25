Motley’s JuneFest celebration was back in a big way, June 18. A year after the event was canceled because of COVID-19, downtown Motley was filled with people taking in the sights, sounds and flavors of summertime. It was a day packed with events, starting at 8:30 a.m. with a 4-mile race and not wrapping up until fireworks at dusk.

