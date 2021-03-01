Julie Hubbard named March Employee of the Month

When Julie Hubbard, dental hygienist at Falls Court Dentists in Little Falls, was greeted with balloons and flowers at her work, she thought it was in connection with her birthday a few days later. For a moment, she even thought that her husband, Greg Hubbard, a dentist at Falls Court Dentists, was pranking her, she said.
However, when representatives with the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce notified her that she was named March Employee of the Month, she was utterly surprised.
Humbled and honored for the recognition, Hubbard said it meant even more to her when she found out that it was a patient who had nominated her.
The nomination said, “I was with my 4-year-old grandson to get his teeth cleaned and a checkup while his mom was with his younger brother. Julie took the time to show him every instrument that she was going to use and explain to him what she was going to do and why. She put him so at ease that he cooperated with her for everything that needed to be done. She made such an impression on him that he is following through with what she suggested for him at home. Of course, not to mention he got his favorite character toothbrush, which she just happened to have left. She gave him a very positive experience for going to the dentist.”
One of Hubbard’s goals when meeting with patients is making it a good experience and helping them feel comfortable about coming to the dentist. She recognizes that it is even more important for young children to have a good experience as it impacts them for future visits.
As the nomination mentions about her showing the little boy the instruments, Hubbard said she sometimes lets them feel the tools, as well. While the tools, especially those that are pointy, may look scary to some, they look worse than they are, she said.
“I let them touch the instruments with their fingers and they realize it is not going to hurt,” she said.
Although she usually explains the procedure to children, Hubbard said she sometimes explains it to adults, too. Some adults may be fearful of going to the dentist, but most respond well to explaining more of what is being done. When needed, as each person is different, she also checks in with her patients frequently to make sure they are doing OK.
Hubbard has worked as a dental hygienist for 20 years at Falls Court Dentists. Her dedication to her work has not gone unnoticed by her supervisor, Allison Czajkowski.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Julie for 20 years. I’ve witnessed her strong work ethic and commitment to excellence. She consistently contributed in all areas of the clinic and always has a positive attitude. She cares about her patients and coworkers and it shows in her willingness to go above and beyond. She’s great at what she does and is professional in every aspect of her job,” Czajkowski said.
Hubbard graduated from Normandale Community College in Bloomington with a degree in dental hygiene in 2000. Initially, she considered going into nursing, but eventually changed her mind.
Hubbard said what made her consider a career in the medical field was her experience of working as a nursing assistant at the hospital in Sauk Centre while she was in high school. She graduated from Upsala High School in 1995.
“I like helping people,” she said.
When she is not working, Hubbard enjoys spending time with her husband and their children. She also likes working out, camping and walking.
As Employee of the Month, Hubbard received gift certificates from Fresh Hair Professionals, Heartland Tire, Melgram Jewelers, Papa Murphy’s, Subway, Reality Roasters and Vacuum Cleaner Outlet and Service Center.
