Judy Justice decides outcome of dog attack

Little did Amber Mielke of Sobieski know at the time that the case of unleashed dogs attacking their horses during a trail ride in the Little Missouri State Park in Killdeer, N.D. in August 2020, would ultimately be decided by Judge Judy Sheindlin in the premiere of her new TV reality show, “Judy Justice.”
The first episode will be streamed, Nov. 1, on IMDbTV.
The dog attack caused several of the riders, some of whom were young children of Mielke and her friend, Elayna Harsh of Bloomer, Wis. to fall off of their horses. As the horses’ natural instinct set in to flee, the dogs then continued to chase the horses for a mile, including through a barbwire fence.
While the riders and the horses were injured, Poppy, Mielke’s son, Whyatt’s gaming pony, was severely injured. If she had not been small enough to fit into the back of an ATV to be transported from the area they were in, Mielke said the horse would have had to be put down on the spot.
Poppy received continuous veterinary care to heal from her injuries. After nearly a year of rehabilitation, Whyatt was able to compete with her again. While it is a victory, they also know that because of her injury, she is more susceptible to injury.
Mielke said that initially the dog owner, DiAngelo Larranga of Killdeer, N.D. had said that he would pay for the veterinary costs. However, when it came down to it, he never did.
Because of the dog attack, Larranga was charged with disorder conduct by the Dunn County Attorney’s Office in September 2020. Mielke said that she had hoped that the court would award her compensatory damages to at least cover the veterinary expenses.
However, to Mielke’s surprise, the case was dismissed in January by the court. She later found out that the reason the case was dismissed was because the prosecuting attorney had failed to appear at the hearing.
“That gave me no hope of any restitution. Then to find out that they dropped the charges because the state’s attorney didn’t show up. Yeah, I was pretty upset at that point,” she said.
Mielke said she could have brought Larranga to Conciliation Court. While she was confident in being awarded compensatory damages, Mielke said she wasn’t sure if Larranga would actually pay it. As a result, she contacted Judge Judy to see if she was interested in hearing their case — she was.
Any restitution that is awarded in cases heard by Judge Judy is also paid by the producers and not by the person who is ordered to pay. Both the plaintiff and the defendant also receive an appearance fee.
“They paid for our flight too, so that was nice,” Mielke said.
With the expenses paid, Mielke and Harsh flew to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in July. Since they arrived early, the two rented a couple of scooters to do some sightseeing.
The following morning, they were picked up from their hotel by st
aff from the show and were brought on set. Before the hearing was filmed, both Mielke and Harsh were made “camera ready.” Normally, Mielke said, both hair and makeup is done. However, because of COVID-19 restrictions, only makeup was applied. Because of the different COVID-19 precautions in place, the two were pretty much secluded to a small trailer for most of the time.
One thing that Mielke really appreciated was that the staff had all of the documents of the case that she had submitted and needed provided. It made things a lot easier on her part, she said.
Both the plaintiff and defendant were able to bring one witness with them. While Larranga brought his son, Mielke said she brought Harsh since she was the only other adult that was there when the dog attack happened. Harsh had also been brought to a nearby hospital by ambulance from injuries she received in the dog attack.
The hearing that was held by Judge Judy was very short, about 15-20 minutes, Mielke said. She also avoided looking at the defendant since she knew it would only frustrate her even more. The only practice they had before the hearing was walking up front.
Although the episode was filmed in July, all the parties have been asked to not to reveal the outcome until after the episode has aired. Mielke encourages people to watch it since it also includes a portion about dog owners and rules.
When it comes to walking dogs in the Little Missouri State Park, as well as other state parks, dog owns are required to keep their dogs on a leash. Some state parks offer areas and dog parks where people’s four-legged friends can run around unleashed.
The dog attack has made a permanent mark on all of the riders. While they still enjoy going on trail rides, Mielke finds herself dismounting her horse many times when walking past a potential situation. The children are also quite nervous about any dogs they encounter while they are riding. It has made them nervous, she said. It is something the horses can sense too.
The group has not returned to the Little Missouri State Park to go trail riding since the dog attack. Mielke said she isn’t sure if they ever will, given that the dog owner is a local resident and still own dogs. Running into him or his dogs is not something she wants to take a chance on doing again, she said.
