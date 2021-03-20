Judith Hecht embraces new retirement adventure

Growing up in Eagan, Judith Hecht, who works as a distance learning kindergarten teacher at Pioneer Elementary School in Pierz, knew early on that she wanted to become a teacher. It wasn’t unusual to find her babysitting, working with children with disabilities at a children’s home and volunteering for Camp Friendship, a camp for children who are disabled.
“I have always been interested in children and helping them succeed,” she said.
After working as a teacher for nearly 23 years, Hecht will retire June 3. It has been a rewarding career. At the same time as she looking forward to having more time to pursue different hobbies, she knows she will miss teaching the children.
Although Hecht knew early on in life that she wanted to become a teacher, the road to becoming an educator was not straight.
“I didn’t get my teaching degree until I had children of my own. Even though I knew I wanted to be a teacher, I found other things to do,” she said.
In the late 1970s, Hecht enrolled in the University of Wisconsin in River Falls, Wis. After two years of college studies, she and a few friends opened a cafe in River Falls. They called it, “The Red Willow Cafe” and served deli-style vegetarian food, such as soups, sandwiches and a daily special.
“We rented space inside the Whole Earth Food Cooperative and only seated about a dozen people at a time,” she said.
Hecht’s living accommodations were quite meager. As she and her friends had just started their business and most money earned went to getting the business going, they got together each week to see how much each would need.
“We could hardly pay ourselves,” she said.
As a way to save money, Hecht found a book on how to build a Native American tipi.
“I made my own tipi. Got some canvas, sewed it and found some people who would let me keep it on their land at no cost,” she said.
Hecht lived in the tipi through spring, summer and fall. During the winter months, she rented a small remodeled chicken coop, which had a wood-burning stove in it to keep her warm. The rent was $10 per month.
“It was really tiny,” she said.
It was also in that cafe that Hecht met her husband, Will. Working as a librarian in town, he was a regular customer and ordered lunch just about every day.
One day, Hecht said, she had heard that the “Wizard of Oz” would be aired on television that evening. Not having a television, let alone electricity in her tipi, Hecht randomly asked Will if she could come to his house later that evening to watch the movie.
“He was kind of shocked at first, kind of shy, but he said yes,” she said.
It was also the beginning of many dates. They married Oct. 3, 1981 and are looking forward to celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary this year.
Hecht and her friends continued to run their cafe for a while, which was later turned into a frozen foods business. Eventually she turned it over to the others as she and Will embarked on yet another adventure — they joined the Peace Corps and stayed in Fiji for two years.
While Will helped set up the library system in Fiji, Hecht worked with an ophthalmologist with the Ministry of Health to educate the community about the eye disease trachoma and how to prevent blindness from the disease.
It was also from Fiji they adopted their oldest daughter, Elizabeth, when she was about nine months old. She was nearly two years old when they returned to the United States with her, Hecht said.
Once the couple returned stateside, Hecht returned to school and later graduated in 1988 from St. Cloud State University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. The following year they embarked on another adventure when their family expanded with her having twins, Patrick and Noah.
Hecht was a stay-at-home mom for a few years, which in one way became an introduction to early childhood family education. Wanting to pursue another educational licensure, she slowly got her foot in the door by taking one evening class at a time in early childhood education. Later, they had their fourth child, Stella.
Throughout the years, Hecht continued to return to school to add to her education. As a result, she has four different licenses to teach in elementary education, early childhood special education, pre-kindergarten and parent education.
When Hecht started teaching at Pioneer Elementary School 22 years ago, she was the only preschool teacher. At that time, half-days were held to accommodate all 80 students with half the group in the morning and the other in the afternoon.
“Now it is full days every day,” she said.
Preschool was also not very commonly available at all schools. However, the Pierz School District was very forward-thinking in that aspect, Hecht said.
“Judith is truly an icon in the world of preschool education,” said Pierz Supt. George Weber.
Being the only preschool teacher wasn’t easy. She was extremely appreciative of any extra help she received from parents who volunteered in the classroom.
“That has really changed since then. Now we have two preschool teachers and every classroom has a paraprofessional,” she said.
Throughout her teaching career in Pierz, Hecht has mostly taught preschool. It is an age group she enjoyed teaching tremendously. Eager to learn with the ability to find joy in so many things, Hecht said she loves giving students opportunities to experience new things. It’s also a way of helping them connect with the real world, she said. One example was learning about letters, making a postcard to a family member, giving them each 50 cents and going as group to the local post office, purchasing a stamp and mailing it, she said.
“We will miss Judith. She created the preschool program based on the relationships with families and students that were the cornerstone of the program. Every decision she made for the program was based on what was best for the children. Even if it meant sacrificing her lunch or planning time, if it was better for her students, she did it. Preschool programming has changed over the 20-plus years since Judith started and she took every change, addition or new expectation in stride while remembering that the most important thing was building a relationship with each child,” said Sarah Funk, community education director.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic changed how teaching was done the spring of 2020, Hecht said it went better than she had first anticipated.
“The children had big smiles on their faces and were participating. I was pretty pleased with it,” she said.
This school year, Hecht is teaching the kindergarten students who are enrolled in distance learning. That class has been a success, as well. She has also been able to connect with the children.
“We eat lunch together on the screen and sometimes we just do activities and talk besides doing our lessons,” she said.
Once retired, Hecht is looking forward to being able to sleep in. It will also allow her more time to pursue other interests, such as painting with acrylic colors and creating different collages.
“I can’t wait to really play around with art. I’m also excited that I’ll be able to do it right away when I get an idea and not have to wait,” she said.
Hecht is looking forward to spending more time with her grandchildren, especially since the visits have been so limited the last year due to the pandemic.
She also likes to read and usually only has time to read in the evening. Hecht said she is looking forward to being able to read during the daytime once she retires. She also plans to learn how to play the accordion and the ukulele.
Besides enjoying different art projects and discovering new gripping books, Hecht is active in fundraising for Oasis Central Minnesota, a non-profit organization in Little Falls, which provides community meals and emergency housing for homeless individuals and families.
One of several fundraisers Hecht is involved in is the Church Ladies live theater performances. She plays Agnes, who is quite famous for her special buns that are sold at the event.
Hecht recalls when she first started playing the character of Agnes. As the actors were able to shape their characters to line up with who they are as a person and what they do in real life, Hecht said whenever she thought of a church lady, she envisioned her Grandma Florence Kennedy as well as the buns she used to bake. It’s also her grandma’s secret recipe Hecht uses when she bakes for the event.
Looking back at Hecht’s career at the school, Pioneer Elementary Principal Tom Otte said she has been the face of Pierz preschool for a long time.
“Parents have long sought her loving, caring confidence that has given them comfort in their child’s first year in a formal school environment. She is a tremendous communicator and consistently prepares children for their kindergarten experience,” he said.
While Hecht’s retirement will be challenging to overcome, Otte said, he and the others at the school wish her their very best. However, it isn’t a complete goodbye.
“We look forward to continuing to see her here working with our ECFE (Early Childhood Family Education) families, where she has been a great ambassador for our school district,” he said.
