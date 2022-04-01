Joyce Wielinski named April Employee of the Month

When Joyce Wielinski, cashier at Coborn’s in Little Falls, was surprised at work with the honorary title of April Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, one thing was for sure, she said. She didn’t see it coming. Even so, it means the world to her.
“I feel like I am just a cashier, you know. Who really pays attention to that? It’s really nice to be recognized, that I am doing something good,” she said.
Wielinski was nominated by Peggy Martin. In her nomination, she wrote: “It is a pleasure to see Joyce ready to check out my order when I do my weekly shopping. She works the early shift starting at 6 a.m. and is always friendly and helpful. Her focus is on providing good customer service and being a good team member. Being a Little Falls native, Joyce greets many customers by name and wishes everyone a good day. Joyce is an asset to Coborn’s and truly an ‘essential’ worker.”
Wielinski started working at Coborn’s a little more than two years ago. It was the need for a job and her past experience of working in the retail industry that led her to apply for the cashier position.
There are many things she likes about working at Coborn’s. Foremost, it is meeting the customers — whether they are new to the store or are considered regulars. To Wielinski, it’s a way to serve the community.
Besides treating the customers with kindness, a friendly smile and professional customer service Wielinski is known to many for her humor.
“I like to get people to laugh,” she said.
That Wielinski was awarded the honor comes as no surprise to Coborn’s Marketplace Manager, Kyle Wensmann.
“Joyce is a model employee. She does a remarkable job representing who we are at Coborn’s and what our values are. Our guests are her top priority and she makes all of them feel welcomed and valued each day,” he said.
In addition, Wensmann said Wielinski is a great team member, who does her part to help her entire team succeed each day.
“We are extremely proud to have her on our team. She is so deserving of this award. Congratulations Joyce,” Wensmann said.
Looking back, Wielinski said her career in the retail industry began when she was 16 years old and worked at the Chuck’s Chicken Shack in downtown Little Falls. After she graduated from the Little Falls Community High School in 1984, she attended vo-tech in Brainerd and studied landscaping for two years.
“I love plants and the design part was very interesting, to figure out what plants, shrubs and trees go together and to color coordinate,” she said.
After working in landscaping for three years, Wielinski managed a gas station in Minnetonka for 22 years until Sinclair Oil Corporation sold its retail stores in Minnesota in 2010. Wielinski used the event as an opportunity to do what she had wanted to do for a long time — move back to her native town of Little Falls.
In the years before Wielinski started working at Coborn’s, she worked as a bartender in Sobieski and in Flensburg and worked at Fleet Supply for a while.
While each job had involved customer service, Wielinski said working at Coborn’s has allowed her to see a lot of the people she grew up with that she hasn’t met for years.
“It’s fun to meet people I went to school with back in the day in the ‘80s,” she said.
When Wielinski isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her friends and Winnie, a black and white female cat she has had for 14 years. She also likes to garden.
As Employee of the Month, Wielinski received gift certificates from the Franciscan Sisters Health and Recreation Center, Subway, Papa Murphy’s, Johnny C’s Sports Bar, Reality Roasters and Thrive with Vision.
