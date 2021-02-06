Joyce Kahl named February Employee of the Month

When Joyce Kahl started working at the Morrison County Auditor-Treasurer in November 1983, she never anticipated that she would still be working there.
“It seems like time just flew by,” she said.
Kahl, who works as an account specialist/elections, was recently named February Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce for the difference she has made through the years. Surprised by the recognition, she said she also feels very honored.
Looking back when she first started working in the department 37 years ago, her position was also responsible for managing hunting and fishing licenses. Back then, books were used for the whole county. However, when the hunting and fishing licensing moved to an electronic system, she no longer had to perform those tasks, but was given other duties relative to elections. She also continued to handle accounts payable and other office duties that came with the job.
Throughout her 37 years of working at the Auditor-Tresurer Department, Kahl has enjoyed meeting new people, answering any questions they may have and if she doesn’t have an answer, to find it for them. She also likes to help property owners who may have gotten behind on their property tax payments get caught up through working out a payment plan that works for them. Dealing with customers is simply her favorite part of the job, she said.
Another aspect Kahl likes tremendously about her job as an account specialist/elections is that there is something different for her to do every day. While one day may be more focused on paying bills, the next day provides a different task.
“It isn’t repetitive. You never know when something will come up or someone will come up to the counter. You just go with the flow,” she said.
Working with election related duties, Kahl also provides training for election judges that will be present at various polling places.
“The training is done by the county, so they know how to handle it on election day,” she said.
The willingness to help people has made an impact on many. She was nominated for the Employee of the Month award by two anonymous people. The nominations came in weeks apart to the Chamber of Commerce.
The first nomination said, “Joyce has been a valued employee of the county for over 35 years. During that time, she has our county elections. Joyce is very dedicated to her job. She provides great guidance to staff and voters. Due to her vast experience, Joyce is very knowledgeable and displays expansive leadership qualities.”
“Although Joyce has done this for many years, this year’s election was like no other. Joyce has the ability to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of election rules and regulations with professionalism and effectiveness.”
“Joyce is responsible for the training of all the election judges within the county; reporting to the state of Minnesota the results of the elections, including townships, cities and Morrison County; new registrations and election equipment.”
“Elections is a fraction of the duties of her position at the county. She is responsible for many other duties within her department, however, the election process is part of her job that is most visible to me. Joyce, thank you so much for all that you do to maintain the integrity of our local elections.”
While Kahl is thankful for the kind words, she is quick to point out that it is a team effort.
“It takes a whole office to make an election run smoothly. I just want to thank my co-workers for all the extra work they provided in helping with the elections in 2020,” Kahl said.
The second nomination said, “Joyce is one of those people who truly has a genuine interest in helping people. She has more than one out of her way to help me in a matter. Her dedication towards her job is like no other, I have ever seen. She truly cares about people and always does it with such a beautiful manner and smile. If I had a question about anything and couldn’t get through and go to the answering machine, she always called me back right away. She does an awesome job.”
“I would like to thank the individuals that took the time to nominate me. Working for the Morrison County Auditor Treasurer’s Office is very rewarding. The variety of things we do every day and my co-workers makes coming to work easy and enjoyable. This recognition is very surprising, I am truly grateful,” Kahl said.
There is no question about Kahl being deserving of the award to her supervisor Chelsea Robinson.
“Joyce is very deserving of this award as she has been serving Morrison County for 30+ years with her superior performance — especially highlighted in elections and accounting. She is a wealth of knowledge and an asset to the Morrison County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office. The Morrison County Government Center and I are honored to have Joyce as a team player here in the government center. We value her and all the work she does,” Robinson said.
Reminiscing about her beginnings, Kahl said it all started with her seeing an ad for the job position in the local newspaper.
“It caught my eye and I applied,” she said.
At the time, she was working with accounting at a company in St. Cloud. She had been drawn to numbers throughout her life, so working in some form of accounting was always a given to her, she said. She completed her education for accounting at a vocational school in St. Cloud and graduated in 1980, two years after she had graduated from Royalton High School.
Living on a dairy farm, Kahl said that when she isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Steve, their children, Travis and Hannah, and their grandchildren, Tucker, 2, and Palmer, 1.
As Employee of the Month, Kahl received gift certificates from Fresh Hair Professionals, Heartland Tire, McDonald’s, Papa Murphy’s, Reality Roasters, Subway and Vacuum Cleaner Outlet and Service Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.