A new home in Little Falls is helping local women with a big step in their journey to recovery.
Journey Home is a privately-owned, sober living house especially for women. One of 62 members of the Minnesota Association of Sober Homes, Inc., the house offers a transition from inpatient treatment for drugs or alcohol to rejoining society as a whole.
Marnie Perfetti, who previously spent 20 years in finance, was ready for a career change. Having recently moved to Little Falls, she saw a need for such a facility for women in the community.
“I saw the need — or knew there was a need — because there used to be one open years ago, from what I had heard,” Perfetti said. “Another thing I had found out along the way is that there are very, very limited places for women — especially women and children — but for women. So, I specifically wanted to help women and women who were trying to get their children back.”
The vision statement posted in one of the home’s common areas speaks to that end. That vision is: “Helping women stay clean, live their best life and reunite with loved ones.”
Perfetti purchased the four-bedroom house in December after seeing it as a perfect fit. The home can house a maximum of seven women at a time, with three of the four rooms being double-occupancy. It has a shared living room and dining room, with a kitchen on both levels.
The double-occupancy and shared living area are important pieces of the recovery process. While being able to live independently and come and go as they please, the shared spaces help provide built-in accountability for women transitioning out of inpatient treatment.
Women who come to live at the Journey Home house sign a six-month lease. During that time they are required to work or volunteer at least 30 hours and attend at least three Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings per week. They are subject to random drug and alcohol testing, curfews, shared household chores and weekly house meetings.
“After completing a treatment program, many early recovery clients struggle to adjust back to normal, day-to-day life without support,” Perfetti said. “Sober living homes offer a unique recovery option which reinforces the lessons learned in treatment while navigating a new, sober life.”
As of Monday, there were four women living in the home. Perfetti said the first order of business once they move in is to go shopping. While some items — such as cleaning products and laundry detergent — are provided, each woman is expected to have her own food and other personal items. Perfetti said the initial trip is often to a food shelf to help the new resident get a few essential items while they get on their feet.
Perfetti said, though Journey Home has been open only a short time, the community has already been “amazing” in its support. Items such as clothing and other household items have already been donated, but there will always be a need.
Anyone who wants to donate to Journey Home, or who wants to inquire further about services or occupancy, can contact Perfetti at (218) 820-9523, or via email at journeyhomelf@gmail.com.
Perfetti said a lot of work with certification and zoning happened behind the scenes before she was able to open the home. One thing that wasn’t difficult, however, was picking out the right home for her new endeavor.
“I started getting an idea about wanting to do something like this in the community,” she said. “Then, in December when I saw this house, it called to me. When I drove around the corner and I saw the basketball hoop and the little playground set, I’m just like, ‘I know this is something that I’m supposed to be doing. This is exactly where I’m supposed to be at this point in my life.’ I feel like I found my calling.”
So far, Journey Home has served its purpose.
The women currently living in the home agreed having somewhere like Journey Home in the community is providing an important service during what is often a difficult step in the recovery process.
“It’s nice to have that support and to have that sober support network,” one of the residents said. “It helps keep us accountable.”
Another woman said Journey Home is the second sober house at which she has been a resident. Though she said it was similar to the first in many ways, she appreciated the independence she is afforded in her current home.
“I prefer to be independent, so that’s been nice,” she said. “It’s nice not having somebody watching my every move and to be able to live my life. I’m 32 years old. I don’t need a babysitter. I’m just doing everything I can to stay sober so I can get my kids back.”
Perfetti has also already felt the impact. For her, what started as a desire to make an impact and give back to the community has quickly transitioned into a calling.
She said she wakes up every day excited to be able to help women as they work toward the next step in their recovery and life in general.
“I feel like I’m living a dream,” she said. “I feel so fortunate to be able to be doing what I’m doing for a living right now. I never, in my wildest dreams — if you would have told me three years ago, this is what I’d be doing for a living. It’s like a dream come true. It seriously brings tears to my eyes every time I think about it.”
