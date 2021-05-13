Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) announced that Leah Josephson has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for May 2021. She is the daughter of Donny and Cheryl Josephson.
Being successful in school is of utmost importance for Josephson as indicated by her continuous presence on the A Honor Roll. Staff notes this is quite impressive when Josephson’s course load is examined. She has completed a number of College in the Schools classes and has been recognized on the Central Lakes College President’s List. In addition, Josephson is a two-year member of the LFCHS Honor Society.
Co-curricular activities have been many for Josephson. Athletic endeavors include participating on the varsity swim team and the track and field team. Josephson also participated on the varsity dance team as a junior and was named to the Granite Ridge Conference Dance Team. Josephson has also participated in the band for much of her time at LFCHS.
Serving on the Homecoming Committee and taking on the role of a LINK leader as a junior and a senior have been additional activities of Josephson.
“Leah has challenged herself in academic course selection and demonstrated leadership by setting goals and striving to reach them. These same strengths that made her successful in the classroom were also instrumental in her success as a swimmer,” said Sarah Filippi, Josephson’s varsity swim coach.
“Leah’s involvement in various activities has taught her to organize, juggle and prioritize. Her Flyer spirit has left a lasting imprint in so many areas of LFCHS. I have no doubt that Leah is meant to do amazing things and can’t wait to see how her future unfolds,” Filippi said.
Volunteer activities of Josephson include working at her annual church bazaar and volunteering with religion class for her church community.
Lyn Gwost, LFCHS composition instructor, has known Josephson since she was a little girl and describes her as “a people person with a high energy level.”
Gwost said she loves that she always has a smile to share.
“Leah is an inquisitive young lady with a desire to learn and grow as a student. I found her contributions to College Composition to be insightful and mature. Whether working independently or collaboratively with peers, Leah strives to be her best,” Gwost said. “When combining her work ethic with her bubbly personality and warm smile, I am certain she will continue to find much success. It is because of all of these qualities that Leah will be an asset to the field of education.”
Baking, hiking and traveling are Josephson’s favorite activities when she has spare time.
After graduation, Josephson will be attending the University of Minnesota-Duluth for secondary education and mathematics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.