Terrell Julian Jones, 22, Warroad, was charged in Morrison County District Court for felony fifth possession of a controlled substance.
The charge stems from an April 6 incident, when an officer pulled a vehicle over for equipment violations and allegedly noticed the passengers moved things around before the officer approached the vehicle.
The officer identified Jones as the passenger and could allegedly smell marijuana in the vehicle.
Jones exited the vehicle and the officer conducted a body search where he allegedly found a substance that field-tested positive as 4.2 grams of methamphetamine.
A search of the vehicle reportedly led to the discovery of $3,500 in cash, drug paraphernalia and another bag of what field-tested positive as 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.
The driver allegedly admitted to carrying the cash but denied ownership of the drugs. If convicted, Jones could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
