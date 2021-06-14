A Little Falls man accused of killing his wife during a dispute in early February entered a plea of not guilty in regard to two charges of second degree murder, Monday in Morrison County District Court.
Jonathan Samael Greyblood, 30, was represented by Kristin Stock, an attorney from Lathrop GPM. Stock entered the plea on behalf of Greyblood during a Zoom hearing in front of District Court Judge Leonard A. Weiler. He also waived his right to an omnibus hearing.
When asked by the judge if he understood and had time to consult with counsel about both his plea and the decision to waive an omnibus hearing, Greyblood affirmed that he did.
Greyblood was charged on Feb. 9 with one count of second degree murder — a homicide that was committed with intent but without premeditation — and one count of second degree murder without intent while committing a felony in connection to the death of his wife, Jeanine Greyblood, on Feb. 6.
Monday’s not guilty plea was in reference to both counts. This was his first appearance in connection to the case since late February. The hearing was initially scheduled for late March, but was rescheduled because Greyblood changed counsel. It was rescheduled a second time in early May.
The case will now move forward to a settlement conference. The date for that has not yet been set.
