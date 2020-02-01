Jolene Sutton named February ‘Employee of the Month’

Being chosen as February Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce came as a surprise to Jolene Sutton, plant administrator and human resources assistant at Anderson Custom Processing in Little Falls.
“I was not expecting that at all. It was a nice surprise,” she said.
Sutton said she greeted the Chamber representative as she would any visitor — with a friendly smile and eager to help. While she considers it an honor to be chosen as Employee of the Month, she believes it is a title many in Little Falls are deserving of.
“The city of Little Falls has a lot of good people that are just as worthy as I am,” she said.
Sutton started working at Anderson Custom Processing in 2015. She applied for the position after the previous woman had resigned after 30 years of dedicated work and service.
She performs a wide variety of tasks depending on what is needed that day. Activities include entering production orders for customers, processing benefits for new hires, complete general administrative work, scheduling personal time off, handling the company’s retirement fund, setting up shipping orders and more, whatever is needed to make the process run more smoothly.
Providing excellent customer service comes naturally to Sutton. Although customers and people from the general public have called the corporate office to let them know how nice Sutton was to them and the quality service she provided was, she never realized how much of an impact she has made on those around her.
“Jolene is a great example of an employee who often goes beyond her role as the human resources assistant and office administrator. This goes beyond just helping the office staff. She lends aid to the general employee. She is a great addition to anyone’s staff and here at Anderson’s we are glad she is part of our team,” said the anonymous nomination.
Sutton’s supervisor Jeremy Tyrell said he is very pleased that the Chamber chose Sutton as Employee of the Month. It is an honor well deserved.
“From assisting guests and customers to helping staff with continual requests. Jolene does it all with a smiling personality,” he said.
Sutton is thankful for all of her co-workers and the positive atmosphere they have made at work. She couldn’t have done it without them.
“Thank you to my wonderful co-workers and for the support they have offered. They have given me a good work environment and their efforts should not go unrecognized. We all contribute to the growth of Anderson Custom Processing and every employee would be worthy of this recognition. Thank you for making each day of work something to be proud of,” she said.
One of many things Sutton enjoys about her job is that employees are encouraged to give back to the community by volunteering. Some of the events she volunteers at the Kinship of Morrison County’s annual Soup and Chili Cook-off and at the Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza (ICE Fest).
When Sutton is not working, she enjoys spending time with family and friends.
As Employee of the Month, Sutton will receive gift certificates from Bursch Travel Agency, GoldSmith Jewelers, Integrated Physical Therapy, Linden Hill Historic Event Center, Pizza Ranch, Red Door Yoga, Vacuum Cleaner Outlet and Service Center. She will also have a professional photo taken by Maddie B’s Photography.
