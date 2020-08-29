Glenn Keith Johnson, 36, Champlin, (formerly of Little Falls), was convicted of felony third degree assault in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stemmed from an Oct. 22, 2018 incident, when officers responded to a disorderly person who was yelling from his porch at officers upon their arrival.
The suspect, identified as Johnson, attempted to enter his home but was halted from closing the door by police.
Johnson then pushed against the officer and punched him in the face, causing them both to fall inside the home.
He continued to resist arrest and head-butted another officer before Johnson was tased to gain compliance.
Johnson was sentenced to one year and one day in prison with a stay for five years and was credited for serving 259 days in local confinement.
Johnson was convicted of a second felony for second degree assault.
That charge stemmed from an Oct. 6, 2019 incident, when the Little Falls Police Department received a report of an assault at a residence.
Police spoke with a victim, who said that during an argument, Johnson started swinging at people.
The victim said he was able to get a glass bottle away from Johnson, but he took another individual’s phone.
The individuals traded the bottle for the phone and Johnson hit the victim over the head with the bottle.
Another individual at the residence had cuts and scrapes on his forearm.
Johnson was sentenced to 32 months in prison with a stay for five years, five years of supervised probation, fined $50 and was credited for serving 172 days in local confinement.
