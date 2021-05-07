Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 28, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two felony charges of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
The charges stem from two separate instances, which were reported eight days apart.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 15, Johnson was arrested for domestic assault in Little Falls. The victim in the case alleged Johnson punched her in the mouth, pushed her to the ground and kicked her repeatedly. She added in a statement to law enforcement that “at one point Johnson shoved her head into a toilet” and that he had “threatened to kill her” during past instances of abuse.
As part of his release conditions on the felony assault charge, Johnson was prohibited from having any contact with the victim.
On April 20, the Little Falls Police Department received a report that Johnson was violating his DANCO by going to one of the victim’s neighbor’s house where she was hiding from him. The officer stated in the report that when they spoke with the victim, she “appeared to be very frightened” and appeared to have some bruising on the entire right side of her face that “appeared to be a few days old.”
The victim told law enforcement that approximately three or four days prior, Johnson had assaulted her, and that was why she had bruising on her face. She alleged that, after Johnson received the DANCO, he had been back to her residence “several times” and had abused her since then.
She then moved in with her neighbor. The complaint said Johnson figured out where she was staying and was “pounding on the door and trying to gain entry.” The neighbor was said to be so scared that they hid in a bathroom.
On April 28, the LFPD again received a report that a male subject was threatening to kill a victim at a residence in Little Falls, according to the criminal complaint. When officers arrived, they could hear a male subject yelling outside of the victim’s neighbor’s residence.
An officer made contact with the neighbor. She advised law enforcement that Johnson had “threatened to punch her.” The victim also told law enforcement that, when she attempted to flee, Johnson chased her. She locked herself inside the neighbor’s residence and Johnson allegedly began to pound on the house and “even broke a window.”
The victim told law enforcement that she was scared and knew that he should not be at the residence because of the DANCO. Another neighbor corroborated her story, telling law enforcement that she heard a male voice yelling, “Don’t leave me. Don’t leave me,” and “I’ll (expletive) kill you.”
Johnson’s criminal history shows he was previously convicted of gross misdemeanor domestic assault in Sherburne County both on July 6, 2020, and March 10, 2020. He was also convicted for violating a DANCO in Stearns County on two separate files on Dec. 12, 2019.
The prior convictions enhance the current offense.
Both charges carry a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
