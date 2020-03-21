Sammie Alice-Marie Johnson, 18, Little Falls, faces a felony in Morrison County District Court for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

The charge stems from a March 15 incident, when an officer stopped a vehicle for allegedly being registered to someone with a revoked driver’s license. The officer identified the driver as Johnson and allegedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

After conducting a vehicle search, the officer allegedly found a backpack with a green leafy substance appearing to be marijuana.

The officer also reported finding marijuana wax.

Johnson allegedly admitted that the substance was in fact marijuana.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

