Sammie Alice-Marie Johnson, 18, Little Falls, faces a felony in Morrison County District Court for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charge stems from a March 15 incident, when an officer stopped a vehicle for allegedly being registered to someone with a revoked driver’s license. The officer identified the driver as Johnson and allegedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana.
After conducting a vehicle search, the officer allegedly found a backpack with a green leafy substance appearing to be marijuana.
The officer also reported finding marijuana wax.
Johnson allegedly admitted that the substance was in fact marijuana.
If convicted, Johnson faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.