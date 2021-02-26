Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 28, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 15, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a 911 hang-up call from a residence in Little Falls. Two officers responded to the report and made contact with the victim, who was leaving her residence when law enforcement arrived. She allegedly advised them that she had been assaulted by Johnson. One of the officers observed dried blood around the victim’s lips and that the right side of her upper lip appeared to be swollen, according to the complaint.
The victim told law enforcement that Johnson had punched her in the mouth and “pummeled her” that day. Johnson had allegedly pushed her to the ground and kicked her repeatedly. She also said he had allegedly shoved her head in a toilet, and that he had been abusive in the past. She said Johnson threatens to kill her, according to the report.
After being placed under arrest, Johnson allegedly denied the assault.
Johnson’s criminal history shows he was convicted of domestic assault in Sherburne County twice in 2020 and of violating a domestic abuse no contact order in Stearns County in 2019.
If convicted, Johnson faces five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.