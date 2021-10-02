John Carpenter retires from Little Falls Orthopedics

After working at Little Falls Orthopedics in Little Falls for 37 years, Physician Assistant John Carpenter, PA-C, has embraced retirement.
While his official retirement date is Monday, Oct. 4, his last day of work was Sept. 29. It has been a fun and rewarding journey, he said.
Although Carpenter started working at Little Falls Orthopedics in 1984, it wasn’t his first job in the medical field. Carpenter said he had worked at a hospital for a couple of years before he decided to turn it into a career.
Knowing that the military would pay for his college education under the GI Bill if he enlisted, Carpenter joined the United States Army. Initially, the plan was to sign up to be a medic for two years. However, his plans changed after the recruiter told him there were no available medic spots. As a result, he enlisted for three years instead of two in order to get the opportunity to go through schooling to become a licensed practical nurse (LPN). Carpenter served in the United States Army from 1974-1977.
Later, while he was working as an LPN in Michigan, he met Dr. Virgil Meyer, who founded Little Falls Orthopedics in 1984. At that time, Carpenter said, Meyer was moonlighting (working at another job while being a medical student) at the rural hospital where Carpenter worked in the emergency room. It was in Michigan where Meyer completed his orthopedic residency, Carpenter said.
“He was telling me that he was going to come back here to Little Falls and start this orthopedic clinic and that he may need a physician assistant,” he said.
Carpenter said, at first, he didn’t actually know what a physician assistant was. At that time, it wasn’t common. But once he figured out what it was and that it most likely meant he would be able to make a living being one, he and his wife, Pam, eventually moved to Little Falls.
Carpenter was the first physician assistant in Central Minnesota. Back then, there also weren’t any particular rules that applied to the position. Since the position was a new concept, it was not unusual for doctors to view him as a threat to their own career. As a result, many were outright rude to him and refused to work with him.
Carpenter recalls one incident where he had to call to refer a patient, who potentially had a life-threatening injury, to another facility. However, the doctor refused to even talk to him and said he would only talk to another physician. As a result, Carpenter just phoned the University of Minnesota and was able to send the patient there.
Working with Meyer and the others at Little Falls Orthopedics has given him many memories and experiences that he treasures. Some are outright funny, in a way, he said.
He recalls one vicious snowstorm that made it near impossible for patients to make it to the clinic. Carpenter borrowed a snowmobile from a neighbor and he and Meyer traveled around in Morrison County and made house calls, including setting a cast for one patient.
While making house calls may not be as common as it was back in the day, Carpenter continued to make them from time to time, when needed.
One example was an elderly patient who struggled with finding a ride to the clinic. Wanting to make sure his patient was doing well and was taken care of, Carpenter stopped by his home on his own time that Saturday. He and the patient also spent quite some time together and listened to music and shared stories.
“That’s just John. There are so many stories of what he has done for his patients,” said Administrator Tracy VanHercke.
Besides his professional skills, Carpenter is also quite known for his humor and natural ability to put people at ease. It has also made work a whole lot more interesting for him, as well as his co-workers, VanHercke said.
Since many of those working at Little Falls Orthopedics have worked there for many years, they all have become like one big family. At the same time as they are happy to see Carpenter embrace a new chapter in his life, they are also sad to see him go, VanHercke said.
While Carpenter will miss his co-workers and patients, he already has numerous plans in mind of what to do when he’s retired. Some of those plans, include bow hunting, gun hunting, ice fishing and traveling to Arkansas, since it’s warmer than Minnesota.
As he and Pam also have their own seasonal business, Shirley Mae’s Outfitters, a canoe, kayak and stand-up paddleboard rental and shuttle service, in Little Falls, he will be busy with that, as well.
He is also looking forward to spending time with Pam, their four daughters and nine grandchildren.
