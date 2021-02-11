Little Falls Community High School announced that Joe Majerle has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for January. He is the son of Jon and Sherri Majerle.
Majerle’s academic success is indicated by his continuous presence on the A honor roll and his induction into the Little Falls Honor Society.
In addition to finding success in the classroom, Majerle is a three-sport athlete for the Flyers. Whether defending Flyer territory on the soccer field or hockey rink or golfing in the spring, it is evident that Majerle is a hard-working, dedicated athlete who enjoys being part of a team. His leadership skills are also noticeable as he has filled the role of captain of the soccer and hockey teams. As a junior, Majerle was named All-Conference in soccer.
Additional activities of Majerle include involvement in Fellowship of Christian Athletes during his freshman through senior year and representation as a LINK Leader as a junior and senior.
“Joe is a genuinely likable and positive guy. When you spend time with Joe, you can sense his commitment to his sense of purpose in life — a purpose that calls him to serve others and use/develop the talents with which he has been gifted,” said Ann Graeve, LFCHS science teacher. “He’s not preachy about his purpose but he lives it and the rest of us reap the benefits. He lives his life well, with a balance of focus and fun, and I admire him for it.”
Jeff Massmann, LFCHS physical education instructor, said “Joe is a young man of integrity. He enjoys helping younger students through the challenges of high school. He always has words of encouragement towards students in class. Joe is optimistic and is always looking towards a bright future.”
Volunteer activities of Majerle include giving time back to his church community through the Youth Group and teaching young athletes how to skate.
In his spare time, Majerle enjoys playing and watching sports, being with friends, watching movies, and traveling. His favorite memories from LFCHS are participating in the annual Days of Caring and winning the Homecoming volleyball tournaments.
Future plans for Majerle include going to college. His major is undecided at the moment.
