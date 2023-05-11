Joe Heying was honored Tuesday, as the recipient of Morrison County’s first quarter “Award of Excellence.” Heying is a property tax manager for the county.
LeBlanc said Heying is known “as a quiet professional.”
“He’s here, he’s reliable, we can count on him. He’s always there to lend a hand,” LeBlanc said.
Like many of the programs countywide, LeBlanc said staff is always trying to be innovative and bring on new software. However, it can be difficult to do so and requires interdepartmental teamwork.
The situation cited as a reason for Heying receiving the award had to do with his willingness to assist staff outside of normal business hours.
Due to his knowledge and professionalism, Heying helped troubleshoot issues and wrote scripts to fix the errors in some of that new software.
As a property tax manager, LeBlanc said Heying was second to none.
“When Heying gets the call that something is acting up, he responds without hesitation,” LeBlanc said.
About his personal life, LeBlanc said, anyone who knew Heying knew that he has a love for baseball and watching his boys play.
“We’re happy Joe is still with the county. We’re very lucky and grateful for that,” LeBlanc said.
Heying declined an opportunity to speak, saying he was a man of few words.
“Thank you for everything you do,” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “You are the quiet silent one who sits in back gets the work done.”
“The fact is when we have a man like you — a man of few words — it’s like E.F. Hutton, we all lean forward to listen,” said Commissioner Bobby Kasper.
“In the quiet world and when I look in the mirror, I always want to be like Joe and be the man who is a man of a few words — Joe Heying, my hero within the county family — I have a lot of heroes here — how he exercises the level of professionalism is a tremendous example, not only for the rest of the employees or family members, its a tremendous example for me and keeps me striving to achieve on those grounds,” said Commissioner Greg Blaine.
The Awards of Excellence Program was created to honor county employees for excelling in their commitment to Morrison County Values — always doing better; striving to understand; and using an innovative approach.
Each quarter, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners recognizes a county employee for their exceptional commitment to coworkers and the residents of Morrison County, through the Morrison County Awards of Excellence Program.
County Administrator Matt LeBlanc explained that employees are nominated by their supervisor. Then a selection committee, made up of the board chair, vice chair and two department heads whose employees are not involved, meet and make the final selection.
At the end of the year, the employees chosen for each of the quarters are in the running for honors for the year.
