Inspirational Message heading

Jehovah Jireh or the Lord Who Provides, is an attribute of God that I am so happy to know about.

Genesis 22: 1-2 ESV ~ “After these things God tested Abraham and said to him, ‘Abraham!’ And he said, ‘Here I am.’ 2 He said, ‘Take your son, your only son Isaac, whom you love, and go to the land of Moriah, and offer him there as a burnt offering on one of the mountains of which I shall tell you.’”

