Jehovah Jireh or the Lord Who Provides, is an attribute of God that I am so happy to know about.
Genesis 22: 1-2 ESV ~ “After these things God tested Abraham and said to him, ‘Abraham!’ And he said, ‘Here I am.’ 2 He said, ‘Take your son, your only son Isaac, whom you love, and go to the land of Moriah, and offer him there as a burnt offering on one of the mountains of which I shall tell you.’”
As mind-blowing as this request was, we read that Abraham was willing to follow God’s plan. I am not sure that I could find the trust needed to do this!
We’re told as you continue to read the next verse that Abraham, Isaac and his servants were obedient and began the trip.
Then Isaac asked his father, “I see the fire and the wood but where is the offering?”
What faith it must have taken for Abraham and what about the trust that Isaac had!
I would have been fighting to get as far away from my father as I could once I knew what he was going to do with me.
Then Abraham tells his son in Genesis 22:8 ESV ~ “God will provide for himself the lamb for a burnt offering, my son,” as they continued.
From scripture we know that Abraham prepared the altar and fire and then tied his son on that altar just as God directed. God did provide a ram for the sacrifice instead of Isaac.
Often, we think that a provider is someone who furnishes a roof over our heads and food or money, but God provides for those too, but in so many different ways.
One of those ways was for God to provide a way of escape from Egypt and safe passage through the Red Sea. He provided them with manna, water and quail as they traveled 40 years to the promised land.
Still they complained saying that it would have been better for them to have remained in Egypt as servants to Pharaoh.
God protected Meshack, Shadrack and Abednego so they were not burned in the fire as they maintained their trust in God’s plan.
What about us? Can we see God’s provision for us today in our lives?
Or do we complain, forgetting to pray to God about the needs we have.
There are many other stories in our Bibles and we find faith in God’s provision in the New Testament too.
See how the Apostle Paul spoke of God his provider.
Philippians 4:12-13 ESV ~ “I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need. 13 I can do all things through him who strengthens me.”
That strength is God’s provision.
Paul’s faith sounds similar to the faith that we heard from Moses as he led God’s people to the Promised Land. Comparable to Moses, Abraham, Meshack, Shadrack and Abednego.
God was their Provider or Jehovah Jireh: The Lord Will Provide and I believe God continues to provide for us through His Son Jesus Christ.
Therefore, it is important to have a true and unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, God’s Son, just as all the Biblical heroes mentioned.
As you read your Bibles look for people like them, who relied on the Provision of God and not self.
Then see if you might seek more of God and His provisions that He has for you and will provide for your needs according to His riches in Glory!
